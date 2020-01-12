William (Bill) Thomas Bailey III of Naples, Florida passed away suddenly on December 30, 2019. He was born on April 3, 1932, in Hibbing MN to William T. Bailey Jr. a Doctor and Graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Medical School and Doris (Edwards) Bailey a school-teacher and graduate of Carlton, College. He died at the age of 87 after falling from the “spreader” of a sailboat mast to the deck of the boat. He had climbed to the top of the mast to do repairs and was on his way down from the masthead. Pausing at the spreader bar for a break, his legs gave out and he fell, hitting the boat deck very hard and plunging into the water. He was transported by helicopter to the Trauma Center in Fort Myers where he did not survive his many serious injuries. At the hospital, he was surrounded by his family and slowly moved to a better place.
Bill lived an active and full life. Known as Billy, during his childhood he grew up splitting his time between the woods of Northern Minnesota and a home that his father had built in 1926 at 816 Fifth Avenue in Virginia, MN. His father’s family owned and operated a lumber business in Virginia, MN. His mother’s family owned and operated the Edwards Manufacturing Company in Albert Lea, MN – a company which exists to this day. His maternal grandfather had a number of patents which were granted on various forms of machinery. Bill’s father was a life-long bachelor when he met and married the divorced Doris (Edwards) Ground. Doris had a six-year old daughter, Joan Ground, when she married Bill’s father. Doris met and married Earl Norman and they raised a family in the McAllen Texas area where he and a partner operated a crop-dusting business. Bill spent his summer with his father and mother mostly on a Houseboat on Ash River and Namakan Lake. The Houseboat, now a home on the Ash River, was purchased by Bill’s father from the Rainy Lake Lumber Company and was used as a floating logging camp before being converted to the family’s summer residence. Due to an absence of other children, his friends were a crew of lumberjacks in the area where he learned, among other things, how to shoot anything that moved with his small caliber rifle. He also picked up on the colorful language of the older men and learned to string a lot of swearwords into a sentence. When he tried the latter at the local playground in Virginia, MN he was quickly expelled – to the big astonishment of Bill.
Bill was not a good student and ran into disciplinary issues growing up in Virginia. As a result, in the fall of 1948, his family sent him to a military school, The Shattuck Academy in Faribault, Minnesota. It was at this time that his father passed away in October, 1950. He repeated the 2nd grade due to dyslexia and for much of his life attended three different high school class reunions; Virginia, 1950; Virginia, 1951 (the class he would have graduated with had he stayed in Virginia) and The Shattuck Academy, 1951 – the school he graduated from. At Shattuck he was active in sports where he participated in Baseball, Track and Hockey (“S” Club). It was at Shattuck where he gained the nickname, “Mumps”. This name stuck when a classmate told him his cheeks were so puffy that he looked like he in fact had the “Mumps”. It was there that his school noted “Whenever a group of guys get together to have some fun or to plot a conspiracy against the Gar, it can almost be assured that Bill will be right in the thick of things. We will always remember “Mumper” by that ever present smile and his ability to pull though in the pinches”.
After high school he joined the Army and served our country in Japan during the Korean War. He mentioned that the character “Radar O’Reilly” from the TV Sitcom “MASH” reminded him of his own Army job and that his typing skills saved him from active combat duty in Korea.
After returning from the Army, he met and married Kathryn Kiland from Orr, MN and had two sons, William and Douglas. Initially, he attended the University of Minnesota in Duluth and subsequently transferred to the main campus in Minneapolis. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with financial assistance from the GI Bill and received a business degree from the U of M in Finance. Bill later divorced and raised the boys alone. After a stint as a salesman selling home furnaces and cars (sales “jockey” on Lake Street in Minneapolis) he entered the banking business. He first worked for Northwestern Bank Corporation (“Banco”) a banking holding company formed during the great depression to operate disparate banks. In this role he traveled around the Midwest streamlining check processing operations. Then on to the First National Bank of Wayzata and finally to Marquette Bank, were he held a number of different positions, mostly as a troubleshooter. He was bored being a bank president with all the perks and preferred to travel to different Marquette Bank affiliate banks as a work-out specialist. His assignments included banks all over the Twin Cities, Montana and Arizona. It was during this time that he met a number of lasting banking friends and grew fond of Montana. He also attended and graduated from the Stonier School of Banking in Rutger’s New Jersey. It was there that was exposed to the phrase TINSTAAFL”; short for: “There Is No Such Thing As A Free Lunch”. This phase suck with him and he often would repeat it when making a point. As a banker, he was not afraid to make tough decisions in the interest of helping a bank survive. At one of assignment, he saw firsthand the fear of a depositor “run on the bank”.
He met his second wife, Lise Stahel, while working at the New Hope Marquette Bank. Lise came into the bank to open a checking account. They fell in love and married in 1979. Soon after they purchased a 41’ Morgan sailboat and embarked on many cruising trips. Twice they took extended trips: The first was a six-month cruise through the islands of the Bahamas. Two years later, they embarked for a trans-Atlantic trip to Europe. However, while sailing up the eastern seaboard, they were caught in a storm off the coast of Cape Hatteras. After this storm, they changed their plans. They sailed the intercoastal waterway to Maine and then back to the Bahamas. It was there that they purchased a vacant lot. After both trips, they went back to work (Bill to Marquette Bank and Lise to Adler Management) after their adventures.
In 1991, Lise and Bill retired for good. They purchased Bald Island on Pelican Lake in Northern Minnesota in 1992 and together they built a house on the island. Bill really didn’t have any education in construction, but he had an incredible practical sense and a “I can do anything” attitude. So, he learned how to do a foundation, build a fireplace, etc. There was no electricity (only a portable Honda generator, nicknamed “Greg”) and all the supplies had to be hauled by boat and car from the hardware stores. It took them 4 summers to finish the house. They had a lot of fun and satisfaction building it.
Since Bill did not want to spend another winter where there was a chance of snow, they were looking for a winter place. So, they took off in a houseboat, down the Mississippi, through the Kentucky Lakes, to Florida and finally over the Bahamas to their lot. They were planning to build a winter home there, but decided that the Bahamas were beautiful for vacations, but not ideal for spending six months each year. They sold their boat and property and found a cute little house in Naples, Florida, where they have spent their winters ever since.
After 10 years of fun on Bald Island, they were looking for a new summer home and found a beautiful lot in Kalispell, Montana. They again built a new home “from scratch”, this time with power tools and home deliveries of the supplies by the hardware companies. It too took four summers to complete it.
All during his adult life, Bill was interested in flying. He owned a number of different airplanes over the years including two Cessna 172 float planes, an Ercoupe and a Boeing Stearman. In his late 60’s with the help of his friend Steve Fletcher, it was in the Stearman that he practiced till he learned a number of acrobatic maneuvers over the citrus groves near Immokalee, Florida. He also took fun flying trips around the country with the boys and a trip to the Bahamas in the Stearman with Lise. He was proud that he still had a current medical certificate and was “Legal” to fly at 87 years old.
Bill was famously frugal. If he took on a project, the purpose was to create value or simply minimize the expense. His hobbies were the projects and challenges that he took on. He didn’t need to exercise, he was very active with each project. He looked for opportunities to purchase things, fix them and resell them for a profit. In Duluth as a young man, he would build pontoon boats in the driveway with an old Lincoln welder. He then sold the boats to make a little extra money on the side. He restored numerous sailboats, converted several vans to RV’s, and as recently as two years ago after pricing out a new metal roof for the Naples home, decided he could do it much better and cheaper himself. He didn’t need to drive a luxury car and the Honda Civic fit perfectly with his vision of economy and practicality. As we write this, we aren’t sure how many Civics he purchased during his life – but the number is over ten. The first one was a used little yellow two-door Civic he purchased in 1976. He would also resist going to a sit-down restaurant unless it was agreed that at the end of the meal, everyone would flip for the final bill. With his friends in Immokalee, this was his favorite part during his day at the Airport.
Bill loved to drive cross country. While a private pilot, he avoided commercial airlines preferring his car for long distance travel. Nicknamed the “Road Worrier” for his ability to drive without stopping to rest on cross-country trips so long as he had fresh milk (never coffee) available to drink. In the mid 1980’s his oldest son asked Bill to deliver a few small pieces of furniture to a new apartment in New York City. No problem, he said, he’d drive them out. After finishing work on a Friday night, Bill rented a car at the Minneapolis airport making sure the contract permitted unlimited mileage and turned for NYC. He arrived in NYC around 6:00 pm Saturday night. After a short meal in the new apartment, he insisted on leaving. Hurrying back to Minneapolis, he returned the car to the Rental Car company by 6:00 pm Sunday Evening keeping the rental fee to two days. Flipping the keys to the clerk with a full tank, the clerk took a double take of the mileage - the car had been driven 2,600 miles in those two days.
He was a very active and enjoyed a life full of rich and memorable experiences. He put himself in situations that many others would not. While some of his experiences ended badly, he always took precautions to ensure his safety – he planned for a way out. He survived four major car crashes in which the cars were completely totaled (no seat belts of course but always a firm grip on the wheel), three minor plane accidents (one a “ground loop” was recorded at “Sun and Fun” on HBO), twice he fell off roofs of homes he was building (he knew how to land), one accident in a Jeep three-years ago resulted in a broken rib (In the moment, he drove the Jeep to insure it didn’t roll over), an incident in a “power parachute” occurred when he got his lines caught at the top of a large pine tree (no injury and he simply let himself down from the tree with his safety rope), and finally a fall from a “stupid” ladder on a sail boat mast last Sunday; that fall got the best of him. However, the ladder was secured tightly and didn’t fall or waiver. Due to fatigue or fainting observers say his legs simply gave out as he stood on the “spreader bar” of the mast.
While he loved to listen to audio books and short stories, he was not a “reader”. That fact didn’t keep him from reading and knowing all 27 words in the Second Amendment. To him those words were clear and unambiguous and gave him a birthright to own an assortment of guns which were always cleaned after firing. Further, the right granted by that amendment, was the one that he was willing and prepared to fight for.
Bill went by a number of nicknames, including “Wild Bill” but later in life generally signed his name as “Buck”. He did not care what other people thought about him. He had an incredible zest for life and was fiercely loyal to his family. You could count on him to do what he said he would do and he made a point to never be late for an appointment.
Billy, Mumps, or Buck Bailey is survived by his loving wife Lise, two sons William (and his fiancée Amy) Doug (and his wife Karen) and four grandchildren, William T. Bailey (28), Ann Blyth Bailey (25), Jack E. Bailey (19) and Griffin E, Bailey (12).
A Celebration of Bill’s life will be held on January 18th, 2020 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Naples Museum of Military History (Old Airport Terminal), 500 Terminal Drive, Naples, Florida 34104. There will also be another Celebration in Minnesota on July 4th, 2020 on Pelican Lake in Orr, MN (details to follow). We would dearly welcome your attendance at either event.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Naples Military Museum.
We miss you Buck Bailey
