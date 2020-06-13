William M. Rozinka, 60, of Virginia passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his residence on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Billy grew up in Eveleth, MN. He then moved to Virginia, MN and completed Roosevelt High School. He went on to attend Eveleth Vo-Tech, 2 years for auto mechanics. After completing Vo-Tech, he went to work for Minnesota Twist Drill in Chisholm and remained there for more than a decade making some of the world’s finest drill bits and supplying America. After Twist Drill, he remained at his current employer, Brownie Furniture where he stocked high end furniture and delivered to many Iron Range residents.
Billy was a very unique, yet private type of a person. You would rarely see him without a cup of coffee in his hand. He had a very colorful personality, well known for his funny jokes and sense of humor. Billy enjoyed repurposing things and making them whole again. He was very organized and smooth operating. He was very meticulous in every aspect of what he did in life. Billy & his sister Kelly had a great brotherly-sisterly bond picking on one another & he enjoyed their weekly Saturday lunches together. He took great pride in helping with the paper routes for Mesabi Daily News/Virginia Manney’s Shopper.
Some other things he liked to do in his spare time was to work in his employer’s warehouse cleaning up and organizing, hanging out at the local Holiday Station, doing yard work & watching WWE with his niece Kendra (“Polish”), putzing around and helping out at his nephew Dallas’ local business Virginia Speed Shop, andmost of all Billy enjoyed spending time with his son & riding mini bikes. Everything Billy did, he did for his son William.
He is survived by his son: William Sersha-Rozinka; sisters: DeeAnne Rozinka & Kelly Fiskari; niece: Kendra Fiskari; nephews: Austin Rozinka & Dallas Fiskari; Aunts: Rose Menart & Deanna Fetters; long time friend: Paula (La La) Buffetta; best friend: David (Patricia) Archibald; & special friend: Carrie Weiberg; along with cousins, many numerous friends, & co-workers.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Louise & William Rozinka.
Billy had a good heart & truly cared for others (especially his family). His quick wit and controversial character will be remembered and forever be missed by all.
o
As Billy would have wanted, a private family service was held at Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia. A celebration of Billy’s life will be scheduled at a later date and friends & family will be notified. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.