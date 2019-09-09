William “Bill” Bryon passed away peacefully in Waupun, WI on August 21, 2019. Bill was born May 27, 1935 in Eveleth, MN to Clifford and Vaunda (James) Byron. Bill graduated from Eveleth High School in 1953. He continued his education at Eveleth Junior College and the University of North Dakota where he majored in Art Education and played football. He went on to teach Art in Marquette, MI and Biwabik, MN. The family moved to Waupun, WI in the early 60’s where he continued his teaching and was instrumental in developing the hockey program.

Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ida Faye (Haanpaa) Bryon, his sons Kraig (Kathy) Bryon of Oregon, WI, and Lance (Alexia) Bryon of Costa Rica, his sister Jackie Carlson of Embarrass, MN and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Jim Byron, of St. Paul, and daughter Brenda Janke of Wausau, WI.

A celebration of life was held on August 24, at the Fond du Lac County Park in Waupun.

