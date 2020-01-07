William D. Maki, 75, of Ely, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer and other health complications resulting from it.
Bill was born to the late Andrew and Ann Maki on January 23, 1944. He married Jean Miklausich on July 3, 1965 and they enjoyed 54 years together.
Bill attended Ely schools, Vermilion Community College, and University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he earned his degree in business. After graduation, Bill taught accounting courses at Vermilion before becoming its business manager. In 1981, he became the chief financial officer of the Arrowhead Community College Region as its director of administrative services. After 30 years of service to higher education in northern Minnesota, he retired in 1997. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, as well as being outdoors, gardening, doing projects around the house/cabin and Fortune Bay.
Bill is survived by his two children, Bill (Jodi) Maki and Kelly (Lance) Ronn, and five grandchildren: Madison, McKenzie, and Parker Maki and Wyatt and Whitley Ronn. He is also survived by his brother David (Carolyn) Maki and his sister-in-law Nancy Rozman who supported him tremendously after the loss of his wife.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Maki in 2019.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for him during the last couple of years at Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital, Boundary Waters Care Center, St. Mary’s Hospital and Hennepin County Medical Center.
A funeral mass celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 11:00am at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
