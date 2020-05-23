William Patrick “Blaze” Blaisdell, 58, of Virginia died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Essentia Health-Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born on December 17, 1961 to William and Katherine (Montague) Blaisdell in Minneapolis. The family moved from Minneapolis to the Iron Range when Blaze was ten years old. He graduated from the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School, Class of 1980. Following high school he worked various jobs. Blaze was a bartender at Big John’s in Gilbert and had worked at the Power of Peat Plant in Central Lakes for several years. Blaze enjoyed playing darts and cribbage. He took the greatest pleasure in spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his siblings: Michael of Hoyt Lakes, Robert (Susan Pyne) of Virginia and Debra (Dennis) Maki of Eveleth; his caretaker and niece, Shirley (Steven) Contos of Eveleth; a sister-in-law, Diane Blaisdell of Eau Claire WI; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews
He was preceded in death by his three brothers: Richard, James and Thomas Blaisdell; three nephews: Timmy and Steven Blaisdell and Tommy John Sobieck; as well as his parents.
A community visitation will be held at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert on Tuesday, May 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Social distancing of six feet and no more than ten guests at a time will be permitted during the visitation time.
