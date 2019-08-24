William T. "Bill" Rusch of Duluth, formerly of Soudan, died Sunday, August 18, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice. He was born on August 23, 1927, in Milwaukee, WI, to William P. and Ellen (Miller) Rusch. He grew up in Duluth, MN. He was united in marriage to Gladys Skog on November 29, 1957. They moved to Soudan, MN, in 1959 where they raised two children. Bill worked for the Minnesota DNR for 30 years, retiring in 1989.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Gladys in 2016, brother Kenton, brother in law Warren Larson, and sister in law Violet Rusch. He is survived by his daughter Linda (Don Steffes) Wiermaa of Saginaw, MN, his son William (Ramona) of Prairie Grove, AR, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, his sister Jacqueline of North Branch, MN, and his brother Richard of Duluth.
Arrangements by the Cremation Society of MN. Private family services will be held at a later date.
