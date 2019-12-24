William “Wild Bill” “WWW” Robert Warzonek, 59, of Orr, MN passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the American Legion hall in Orr, MN. A lunch and reception in honor of “Wild Bill” will immediately follow the service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
