William “Wild Bill” “WWW” Robert Warzonek

William “Wild Bill” “WWW” Robert Warzonek, 59, of Orr, MN passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019.

o

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the American Legion hall in Orr, MN. A lunch and reception in honor of "Wild Bill" will immediately follow the service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Service information

Dec 28
Visitation
Saturday, December 28, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
American Legion Hall
4543 US-53
Orr, MN 55771
Dec 28
Memorial Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
11:00AM-12:00PM
American Legion Hall
4543 US-53
Orr, MN 55771
Dec 28
Reception
Saturday, December 28, 2019
12:00PM-3:00PM
American Legion Hall
4543 US-53
Orr, MN 55771
