William Wiswell Sr., age 87, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, ten days before his 88th birthday, at The Emeralds at Grand Rapids.
William was born in 1932 to Harold and Maude Wiswell in Hill City, MN. William worked for Erie Mining as a mechanic until his retirement after 36 years. William enjoyed fishing, gardening, and going to the casino. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his second wife, Mary (Kenjalo) Wiswell; son, James “Jim” Wiswell; brothers, Edward, Joseph, Thomas, Harold; and sister, Kathleen.
William is survived by his children, Patricia Wiswell of Grand Rapids, MN, William (Becky) Wiswell of Hoyt Lakes, MN, and Daniel Wiswell; grandchildren, Dylan (Chrystine) Trooien, Dara (Tony) Eitner, Ann Wiswell, Lee (Kelly) Wiswell, Anthony Neiza, and Sophia; great grandchildren, Leila, Elle, Lana, Willow, Rivers, Cohen, Lexington, Maxwell; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN, and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Emeralds for the wonderful care William received.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
