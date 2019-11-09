Wilson Paul Barfknecht Jr., 72, of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Walker Methodist – Levande in Cambridge.
He was born May 17, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI to Wilson and Marion (Brinati) Barfknecht Sr. When Wilson was a child, the family moved to Biwabik, Minnesota. Wilson attended grade school and went on to graduate from Biwabik High School in 1965. He attended college at St. Cloud State University, earning a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degrees in Education.
On December 14, 1968 he was united in marriage to Karin Korsgren in St. Cloud. In the fall of 1969, they moved to Pine City where Wilson taught English at the high school and coached several sports over the years. In September 1973 their daughter Kersten was born. The family moved to Cambridge in 1982 and in 1984 Wilson went on to work for the State of Minnesota. He was a food inspector for seven counties in the north metro area for 24 years, retiring in 2008.
Wilson was a member of Cambridge Lutheran Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sausage making, was active in Toastmasters, and always loved to continue learning. He would attend community college classes to learn more things in English and literature. Wilson also enjoyed coaching 8th Grade football in Cambridge for a couple of years. He also enjoyed the trips to Sweden he made with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Darlene Barfknecht, and Jane Petrell. Wilson is survived by his wife Karin, daughter Kersten Barfknecht-Conley, two grandchildren Kara and Bjorn Conley all of Cambridge, brother Tim and wife Jennifer Barfknecht of Virginia, MN, as well as many other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Cambridge Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
