Winnifred “Winnie” J. Sundberg, 87, died February 9, 2020 at Waterview Pines in Virginia.
Winnie was born on January 23, 1933 in Suomi, MN, one of 11 children born to George and Ruth Morisset. She graduated in 1951 from Bemidji, MN. Winnie married Harvey Hanson, Sr.; they had four children: Harvey, Jr., Catherine, Harry, and Laura. Winnie married Ted Sundberg, raising his daughters: Tammy and Tina. Winnie enjoyed traveling where she made many friends in Minnesota and Texas.
Winnie is survived by her daughter, Cathy Rouleau, son, Harry and his wife Vickie Hanson, and daughter, Laura Hanson; granddaughters, Stacy (Ryan) Pontinen, Crystal (Regan) Scuffy, Corrina (James Spach) Rouleau; daughters, Tammy Susa and Tina Cohen; granddaughters, Kiara Susa and Amber (Franklin) Conner; grandsons, Travis, Brien (Holly) Sundberg and Brandon Cohen; great grandchildren, Rory Scuffy, Annika Pontinen, Calvin Spach; sister, Bertha Hamilton and sister-in-law, Jan Sanchez; Ted Sundberg; many wonderful and thoughtful nieces, nephews, and friends.
Winnie was preceded in death by her parents; son, Harvey Hanson, Jr.; son-in-law, Steve Rouleau; two great granddaughters, Lily Rouleau and our forever 7-year-old, Mabel Ann Rouleau; siblings, George, Frank, Hugo, Stafford, Rosalie, Helen, Mona, Florence, and Babe.
o
Services will be held on March 23, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 S. 13th St., Virginia. Visitation will be a t 3:00 pm. Pastor Brad Felix will officiate. Memorials are preferred. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.