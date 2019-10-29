I am a child of divorce.
This fact is part of my being. It is who I am. It has made me, in a small way, who I am.
Sunday, I read The New York Times column A Modern Love. This week’s was a classic “Chicken’s in the Oven, Spouse Is Out the Door” by Theo Pauline Nestor.
Nestor recalls the dissolution of her marriage. She says that before she was married, she had a successful career. Then, she became a homemaker. The decision to stay at home and raise her children created unbelieved strife after her husband left.
I know how hard the separation and divorce were on both of my parents. To this day I am grateful that both had stable careers during that transition.
Being raised in the reality of divorce, I learned young to protect myself. I created walls that only the truly devoted worked to break down.
I have created backup plans if the worst was to happen in my marriage. I use rhetoric to defend myself.
The other night, one of my children and I were talking before bed. We sprawled out on my marital bed and discussed the day and her future romantic relationships.
“I hope that you have a close example of a stable marriage so that you can learn from it,” I told her. “I hope dad and I never get divorced, but if we do, I hope you can look to others and model your future on that.”
I said that second part without thinking.
“You and dad might get divorced?!” That was not what I meant at all. It was an example of the protective rhetoric I use to frame my thoughts and protect my feelings.
I reminded my daughter of my parents divorce and compared it to the long and healthy relationship of my husband’s parents. Contrasting the pairs of grandparents I tried to explain my words — slip of the tongue.
“Dad would never say ‘if we get divorced,’ it isn’t part of his reality. I don’t want to say that either. We have a healthy marriage and intend for it to last forever. I hope we are able to raise you without the fear of if.”
I fear if. But then I look at my husband. I don’t fear him or our relationship.
When Ann Marie was here we talked about her engagement to Paul. Like me, she was worried about forever.
I told her about the day of our marriage.
I was anxious and scared. I felt alone in the abyss of forever- unending commitment.
I walked up the aisle and saw him. I smiled. It was him I walked towards.
“I looked at him and knew that I loved him,” I told her during our walk through the Illinois woods. “I thought, yeah. I want to keep hanging out with him!”
The priest asked me if I will. I held my future husband’s hands at the altar, our families watching.
I paused.
It was a dramatic pause.
He squeezed my hand and looked into my eyes. “It’s OK,” he whispered.
“I do,” I pronounced in front of God and our families.
It was that dramatic pause and reassured squeezing of my hands that make me know, I made a decision that will last forever.
We will be married, forever. We will not get divorced.
He took the time to break down my protective walls and forgives my rhetoric. He has shared his parents’ relationship with me and showed me what we can strive towards.
At the same time, he loves my parents. He, too, like me, supports their marriage and divorce. It was the best decision for them as a couple and as individuals.
My parents tried, really hard. They were married for 14 years and had four beautiful babies together. Them being together, just didn’t work. It wasn’t healthy for them or us. I am glad my parents got divorced.
They chose a hard path, It was the right path for them and us as a family.
But I know it was a hard path and not one I wish on anyone — especially my children.
So, although I am a child of divorce I am also a woman of marriage. I am a devoted mother and wife.
I wonder how and if my parents’ divorce will affect my children? No matter what, the love my parents have for my children is what matters most.
