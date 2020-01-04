One of the hardest times of the year for a reporter is during the holidays. This is a time where people hunker down with their families. Careers become day jobs while their hearts are focused on home.
This means that there is less going on in the community — city council meetings are rescheduled, community movements go on hiatus, even criminals settle seem to down for a long winter’s nap.
As a reporter, you build your go-to people. These are the people who have the pulse of the community and seem to always have an idea of something that needs to be covered. This time of year is when they prove their weight in gold.
Marlise Riffel is one of these people for me, although you won’t get too much gold from this petite woman, she sure has news tips! Riffel is heavily involved in various programs that encourage healthy living and a sustainable community. This means she knows what is going on with everything from the Rutabaga Project to Little Free Libraries.
Even while preparing for and undergoing surgery she still was willing to help our paper out. Right before Christmas, Riffel informed me of the huge grant the Rutabaga Project was awarded, but that wasn’t her only suggestion.
“If you get desperate enough and want a story about melanoma surgery give me a call,” she texted just before the new year. As her favorite reporter (my words), I am glad to report that she is recovering well and has some terrible pictures. Although she is refusing all the help I’ve offered, I would like to say a public thank you and heal fast!
Riffel saw the call for story ideas I had posted on Facebook. You know it's slow when I post two in so many weeks. What needs reporting or would be interesting to read? Ask the readers! We are a community newspaper — we want to write about and for our community.
Although I had to pass on the tip of the bad cold going around (make sure you are washing your hands!), I did follow up on an Aurora native who recently published a book. Other tips I received on Facebook included: the Quad City Food Shelf is having an open house on from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at the new location, Sara Softich is releasing a new album at the Lyric same evening, my dad is a hoarder (tip from family-friend. Ha ha ha, yes you go clean his basement, Troy!) and information that news is also slow in Michigan from a fellow reporter.
I took these tips to our editor, Jerry Burnes, and we discussed what could be story-worthy.
To be story-worthy something needs to be important to our community and readers. We need to be able to view a topic from multiple angles and be able to discuss who we can reach out to for first-hand information and statistics. The topic and information needs to be timely and relevant.
“In general, I look for two things,” explained Burnes on Friday, “originality and impact. An idea or story that is being covered by a large number of newsrooms is less exciting — unless you have a unique angle.”
One example of this would be the opioid epidemic. Yes, the issue is everywhere, but what if we looked at it through the eyes of a small-town pharmacist who is concerned about the abuse, and knows also necessity of opioid medications? Over the past few years, I have worked closly with Jon Marcaccini to do just that.
“For impact, Burnes continued. “I ask ‘Does this impact a small group of people or could this impact or relate to the entire Range?’”
This is why we passed on the bad cold going around. A smaller group of people are being affected by this illness. A cold going around in January is not a new thing. We did not have a unique angle.
“It would be different if a specific strain of the flu was going through the region,” explained Burnes. “The Minnesota Department of Health identifies and tracks specific strains of the flu. If they identified a specific strain and could give statistics on those affected in our region, that would be different. They generally don’t track colds with the same rigor and detail.”
This is also why I reached out to the author, Barb Kellogg. It is unique that an Aurora graduate publishes a book on a relevant topic like mental illness. Mental health is something that everyone has — whether good or bad. It is a topic that, as more about mental illnesses are learned, has an increasing impact to the general public. This story has both originality and impact.
I am grateful for every person who responded to my Facebook posts. I hadn’t heard of the open house for the food shelf and that is now on my radar. I am also glad for the chuckle provided by Troy and my counterpart the next state over.
If you want to be part of your local newspaper then do it! Get ahold of us. The worst thing we can do is pass on an idea — and I promise to do so with a smile and gratitude — but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a good idea or is unappreciated.
The hardest thing for reporters to do is say no.
If you have a news tip, or just want to talk about our community, get ahold of me.
I can be reached at LRyan@MesabiDailyNews.net, via Facebook or at 218-471-1327. If you are out and about, feel free to stop into our office and chat about what is going on in the world. Myself, Burnes and the whole newsroom would love to have a cup of coffee with you!
Happy New Year and thanks for all the stories we will make together in 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.