Here’s the headline the Washington Post should have come up with for the obituary of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: Noted scumbag, rapist, torture expert, all-around piece of [expletive] and now former ISIS leader is dead: Good riddance.
Subhead: He blew himself up (along with three of his kids) instead of taking a bullet to the head from a member of our special forces on Saturday because he was a psychopathic coward.
Instead, the Washington Post came up with this doozy: “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies at 48.”
Austere – a word that basically means stern. That’s a curious way to describe such a despicable individual.
After some backlash the headline was eventually changed to read, “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, extremist leader of Islamic State, dies at 48,” and a spokeswoman for the paper tweeted a sort-of apology for the wording.
“Regarding our al-Baghdadi obituary, the headline should never have read that way and we changed it quickly,” wrote Kristine Coratti Kelly.
But by then it was too late, the damage was already done.
The move was similar to the way the Washington Post went all-in on Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann in January, proclaiming with little regard for fact checking or sources, that the young man was being rude to a Native American protester when the two crossed paths during separate rallies in Washington D.C.
In the end it turned out that wasn’t what was going on but again, by the time the truth came out the damage had been done.
Just how long the Post’s editors and writers, and its ownership, will continue along this reckless path and continue skewing the news to promote their agenda is anybody’s guess, but at some point, the party will end.
It has to. You can’t possibly print a headline like that about known terrorist leader and all-around evil person and expect to be taken seriously.
Can you?
Many people across the country were decidedly upset last weekend and took to social media to share their disdain with the rag.
One has to chuckle at all the fake headlines that popped on to Twitter via the hashtag #WaPoDeathNotices, that were meant to point out how ridiculously transparent the Post’s hate for all things President Trump is.
Like these:
• Atila the Hun, world traveler and government administrator, dies at 47.
• Charles Manson, club leader and motivational speaker, dies at 83.
• Jeffrey Dahmer, promoter of alternative local cuisine, dead at 36.
• John Wilkes Booth, noted thespian, dies at age 24.
• Joseph Stalin, former seminarian and noted agrarian reformer, dead at 74.
• Adolf Hitler, passionate community planner and dynamic public speaker, dies at 56.
For those of you who enjoy a good movie or two, here are a few samples from that world:
• Hans Gruber, foreign bond investor, skyscraper enthusiast, accidently falls to his death.
• Fredrick Krueger, known for his innovations in sleep-studies as well as his iconic, wearable cutlery, has passed away.
• Lord Vader, fearless leader who brought peace to the galaxy, dies at 45.
• Witch of the West, pioneering female aviator, dead at 480.
o
While these may or may not be humorous examples of how words can be twisted to change context, in the end none of it is really funny – especially to those most affected by al-Baghdadi’s action like the Kayla Mueller’s family.
The U.S. military operation that led to al-Baghdadi being sent to hades, was named after Mueller, the White House national security adviser said on Sunday.
Mueller was a humanitarian worker from Arizona who was imprisoned and tortured by Isis and repeatedly sexually abused by Baghdadi himself after being kidnapped while travelling from Turkey to Aleppo in Syria in August 2013.
She was on her way to visit a hospital there.
In February 2015, it was confirmed that she had died in Isis custody at the age of 26. Isis claimed she died in a Jordanian airstrike in Raqqa. Her body has not been recovered.
According to various news sources, Mueller was held for a time by Islamic State financier Abu Sayyaf and his wife Umm Sayyaf. Abu Sayyaf was killed in a 2015 raid, while Umm Sayyaf (real name Nasrin As’ad Ibrahim) was taken alive and charged by the FBI with imprisoning and torturing Mueller.
According to the FBI affidavit, Mueller was personally raped by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi while in the Sayyafs’ custody.
Baghdadi referred to Mueller on various occasions as his “property” and his “wife.”
Umm Sayyaf once told American and Kurdish intelligence officials that Mueller also spent some time in the hands of the four British ISIS recruits known as “The Beatles.” Their leader, Mohammed “Jihadi John” Emwadi, frequently paraded Mueller in front of other prisoners.
Those who were prisoners with her at various times described Mueller as a woman of remarkable courage and willpower, as she resisted constant torture, sleep deprivation, sensory deprivation, sexual assault, and slave labor.
According to a Yazidi sex slave who was held along with Mueller by Abu and Umm Sayyaf, ISIS fighters tore Mueller’s fingernails out during the early days of her captivity. Mueller nevertheless risked the wrath of her captors on numerous occasions to help other prisoners.
I guess that’s just what happens when you are held captive by an austere religious scholar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.