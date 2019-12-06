Through the generosity and foresight of our community, voters in Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia passed a $178.5 million bond issue in May of 2019. One component of that bond issue was an Aquatics Center, which included two pools, a larger pool to be used for competitive swimming events, and a smaller pool to be used for teaching lessons and programming. This new Aquatics Center was going to be located in the new high school. Because we have primarily devoted most of our time on the academic side of the new combined Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia high school, it might be useful to provide some information and answer questions about the Aquatic Center.
Q: What is included in the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia aquatic center?
A: As of this date, the Aquatic Center includes a large competitive pool, with spectator seating for 580 people. The Aquatic Center will also include a smaller warm water, 60’ x 40’ teaching and program pool. The Aquatic Center will include separate outdoor access (for community members) and two changing/locker rooms, bathrooms, and stations for lifeguards and an aquatics manager.
Q: Will only students use the pools?
A: As long as our students are not currently using the pools, there is no reason why community members should not also be able to access the pool. Various community members and organizations use our basketball courts, auditoriums, and other playing fields. There is no reason why community members shouldn’t also have access to the pools.
Q: Are all swimming pools the same?
A: No. Fundamentally there are two different types of swimming pools. The first type is a competitive pool, which is often used for high school and collegiate competitions and for lap swimming by adults. In competitive pools, the water is deeper and colder. Often one end of the pool will be especially deep because of the diving boards. Most recreational swimmers do not want to swim in this type of a pool. The second type of pool is a teaching and programming pool. The water in this pool is warmer and shallower (not as deep) and often can be accessed by walking directly into the water. This pool is often used for swimming lessons, special needs programs, fitness and senior programs, and recreation. We are planning on building one competitive pool and one teaching/programming pool.
Q: Do all swimming pools lose money?
A: No. The pools that lose money are those that are singular pools. In fact, the surest way to lose money is to build one competitive pool. These do not come close to breaking even. It is the teaching and programming pool that generates income. Again, this is because most people, adults and children, do not want to swim (and will not swim) in a competitive pool because the water is colder and deeper than what is found in a teaching/programming pool. (If you don’t believe me talk to any parent who has small children.) Additionally, parents often (understandably) do not want their young children learning how to swim in deep water and senior citizens often cannot climb up and down the vertical ladders found in deep water pools. Consequently, competitive pools do not meet the needs of the entire student body and the community and rarely draw interest from these two community groups.
Q: Do swimming pools lose more money than other athletic programs?
A: Aquatic centers that have multiple pools do not lose more money than most other athletic programs. Virtually every school district in the state of Minnesota loses money on their football, baseball, basketball, track, volleyball, wrestling, softball, and baseball fields. Mowing grass, providing electricity, and paying for custodial hours costs money. Usually, the revenue from high school athletic contests comes nowhere near the break even point. Modern, multiple pool aquatic centers are one of the few athletic areas which come close to breaking even or break even.
Q: Are swimming pools used only for competition and recreation?
A: Swimming pools are great for competition and recreation AND physical education, swimming lessons, special needs/adaptive PE therapy, senior programs, water polo, climbing walls, huge inflatable obstacle courses, family friendly recreation, and fitness and wellness programs. Think aquatic center, not swimming pool.
Q: What about the local YMCA pool?
A: We have talked extensively with the leadership at the local YMCA and they have told us that the area needs an Aquatic Center and that building a new Aquatic Center does not conflict with their mission and programming needs.
Q: Is this Aquatics Center taking money away from other building projects?
A: No. It has always been built into the budget, just like any other part of the building project.
Q: Will the two new pools cost more to operate than the three current pools in both school districts?
A: This answer will surprise people. Even with adding vast amounts of water--mostly because of the additional water in the new, larger competitive pool--the new pools will cost about $61,000 less to operate than our current older and smaller pools. [Note: There is currently one older pool in Virginia and two older pools in Eveleth-Gilbert.] This saving results from using new equipment and new environmentally friendly technology in the pools that use less electricity and fewer chemicals than our three older pools. In this case, you can have you cake (more pool water) and eat it too (pay less money).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.