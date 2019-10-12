From the start we knew that Shannon was a daddy’s girl. She latched onto my husband as she had to her biological father.
“Let me see what is wrapped around your little finger,” I joked one night after the kids were in bed. “Yep, just as I suspected.”
I wasn’t jealous of her. I was jealous of the close relationship my husband had with her.
But our children came in a pair — siblings adopted as twins; both entering our life together.
Within the last month, I have realized that Mick is a mommy’s boy. (I say that with a smile because I am the mommy in that statement!)
I asked him one day if he was a mommy’s boy, just to see his reaction.
“Yes, I always have been,” he admitted not annoyed but owning the title.
As parents, we don’t have favorites. This is very important to us and to them. Everyone is treated equal. However, there are times that a child needs a little extra attention or a little extra space from a particular parent.
With their baby brother moving out of our home and back in with their biological mother, there has been a bit of a void. The feelings of anger, confusion and loss have needed to be recognized and processed.
Mick was away on a school trip when the court decided to move the baby. Mick only had one night to say goodbye.
My children cuddled together in my bed that night. As they slept, I cleaned the living room but thought I heard something.
Both children were holding onto each other, crying.
“The thing I am going to miss most is waking up in the morning and not seeing him stand in his crib at the end of my bed,” said my big boy who had waited until his sister was asleep before feeling his emotions.
He never acted angry, but says he was enraged by his brother’s moving. Who wouldn’t be?
But, this is the life we live and something we have had to learn to deal with over the last month.
Mick and Shannon are our adopted children. No one will ever take them from us. Bulldog, their baby brother, was a foster child and the system believes in reunification of child and parent — so that is what is happening.
Their mother has worked hard and has earned Bulldog back.
My children hurt. Each are processing this in their own way, and as parents we are trying to do all we can to help them.
Although he doesn’t like to admit it, this means that Mick needs more affection from me.
At night, we have gotten into a routine. He and I discuss his day and his feelings. If something negative happened at school we discuss other possible outcomes. We talk about Bulldog and their mother.
I hug my son and kiss his forehead as I tuck him in.
“No, don’t go,” he has said, grabbing my arm when I try to leave.
As a child, I remember doing the same to my mother. My anger and anxiety would often cause insomnia. She would lay with me until she was tired and then creep away.
I was always still awake when she left and the cold space she left was disturbing. I felt abandoned and alone- things I would never admit to her.
Mick needs to know I am there, that I won’t leave him. My presence helps him relax and drift to sleep.
I rub his back as we listen to an audiobook. When his breathing is even and he is truly asleep, I kiss my son’s forehead one last time.
I check on my daughter. Tiptoeing across her wooden floor, I kiss her forehead. If she is awake I ask if she needs anything. But her father has tucked her in, often reading and chatting with her. I know she has been well taken care of.
We love our children. If the one thing I can do for them each day is to help them get a good night’s sleep, then I will do just that.
