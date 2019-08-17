Begich, an Iron Range original, passionate

Editor’s Note: “Their Way” is a regular Sunday column that captures the personal style of the many public officials and other personalities and events covered by former Mesabi Daily News Executive Editor Bill Hanna during his more than 40 years of newspaper reporting, writing and editing.
Enigmatic? Not Joe Begich.
There was absolutely nothing bewildering or confusing about the former legislator from Eveleth.
Joe was as direct as a laser and to-the-point when voicing his views on issues or fellow lawmakers or politicians. If you were with him, you were a great guy or gal. If not, you were the enemy.
Political enemies received no leeway; they were not to be tolerated. That was the Begich political credo.
If you actually dared to shortchange or disrespect the Iron Range in Joe’s eyes, well, his tongue could be sharp, his words cutting and harsh and not intended for the young ones’ ears. His response was usually not fit for a Sunday morning church congregation.
But it was always real because Joe Begich had a whole lot of authenticity within. That was the political Joe; politics ain’t beanbag.
Yes, the Begich style grated on others. However, that mattered little to the verbally combative lawmaker from Eveleth.
And it was a fair fight. Joe had a point to make, as did his critics. It was just a good old-fashioned Iron Range political brawl.
Yet, when it came to family, he was a teddy bear, recalls his wife Carolyn.
And loyalty? It was a forever two-way thoroughfare between Joe and friends or close acquaintances. Begich valued loyalty and friendships immensely.
“He was loyal to a fault, which sometimes could be a fault. But that was Joe,” said wife Carolyn, by phone four days after his passing.
Joe Begich died a week ago Saturday. He was 89.
“I just hated to see him suffering so much lately,” Carolyn Begich said.
He lived a long and good life filled with community support for his beloved Eveleth — first as mayor for eight years, then for 18 years as a lawmaker and finally retiring from the Legislature back to Eveleth to fight to keep the city’s hospital open and also as the first citizen member of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board.
But what he was most concerned about was his family — wife Carolyn, daughter Rebecca and son-in-law Bob of Houston, and sisters-in-law in Silver Bay and Alaska.
Joe and Carolyn were married for 67 years. That’s a lot of healthy, and sometimes unnecessary, disagreements between life partners.
“We would be going out to do something and Joe would argue and argue and argue some more. Then he would say, ‘Well what do you want to do? It’s up to you,’” Carolyn said, enjoying a welcome hearty laugh while grieving Joe’s passing. “He just wanted to argue first. Oh, how he loved to argue.”
But he had no argument for her when Joe served a jail sentence in Lino Lakes, Minn., rather than accepting probation with conditions, after being ticketed for DUI in St. Paul.
“He called from Lino Lakes and said how terrible it was there. I told him, ‘You play, you pay.’ He said, ‘You’re always telling me that.’ ‘Well I just hope it will sink in,’” Carolyn replied, now able to laugh about a tough incident several years ago in their long life together.
And her words of tough love seemed to have resonated with her husband as he was leaving the facility.
Joe had been elected chairman of a group of guys serving DUI sentences at the same time. They were young guys and wanted Joe to go out and celebrate with them, Carolyn said.
“Hell no,” was his reply, said a satisfied wife.
Joe was a working man, a quality imbedded during his 30 years at Erie Mining Co., where he was a general foreman.
He brought that blue collar work ethic to the halls of the Legislature.
“Joe was a fighter for working people and the Iron Range. He had a good sense of humor, but was a tough negotiator. The Iron Range will truly miss Joe Begich,” said his good friend and legislative colleague, former Sen. Doug Johnson of Cook.
However, Carolyn didn’t always find the part-time St. Paul life comfortable and friendly.
“The worst part was when someone would criticize him for something he had worked so hard to do in St. Paul. He worked so hard. But Joe would just say, ‘Don’t worry about it. It’s OK,’” Carolyn said.
Joe never worried about re-election.
“If you do that you’re not going to get re-elected,” Carolyn recalled her husband would often be told.
His response? “That’s OK.”
Carolyn said she was so happy “when he told me he was through” in the Legislature.
“He was a very good husband and very good father. And he always worried so about his mom and dad and my mother and father,” she said.
I loved covering and writing about Joe. He was always an unrehearsed quote machine. His comments were delivered with uncontrolled fire and sincere passion.
And I just plain and simply liked the man — a lot. He was a good guy — a man who never feared the courage of his convictions, regardless any political or personal consequences.
“Joe always said he was born in Eveleth, raised in Eveleth and will die in Eveleth,” Carolyn said.
Rest well, Joe. Your legacy is secure. You were an Iron Range original.
