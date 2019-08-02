Are we sure that Bernie Sanders isn’t the Wizard of Oz?
Seriously, if this guy was from Kansas, I would bet the house that he and the man with the hot-air balloon are one in the same.
The evidence is there: They both have white hair and neither one likes the curtain pulled back.
The only real difference is once Dorothy exposed the Wizard of Oz for what he really was, the man humbly admitted he was a charlatan.
Bernie, on the other hand, just keeps throwing up the smoke and mirrors.
Just last week the Bern felt another tug on his curtain when the Washington Post reported that despite steadily barking for a minimum wage hike the Democratic presidential hopeful hasn’t been paying his own staff what he feels American businesses should shell out as a bottom-line figure - $15 an hour.
It seems that while some members of Sanders’ campaign staff make a salary of $36,000 annually, they’ve actually been working 60 hours a week, which is an average of $13 an hour.
What is especially ironic about this revelation is that during an interview on PBS’ Firing Line in 2018, Bernie’s best new buddy from New York City, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – perhaps auditioning for the role of the Scarecrow in Sanders’ new production of the Wizard of Washington D.C. – had this to say about the country’s recent economic upswing: “Unemployment is low because everyone has two jobs. Unemployment is low because people are working 60, 70, 80 yours a week and can barely feed their family.”
At the time she made her statement it was quickly debunked. Several fact checking groups pointed out that while there was a portion of workers with two jobs in 2018 – between 6 and 7 million – more than 148 million Americans only held one job.
While her critics questioned her mental capacity in that moment it would now appear that she actual stumbled on a little bit of truth – there are people are working 60 hours a week to make ends meet.
Unfortunately, finding out that some of those people work for Bernie Sanders sort of defeats the narrative that progressive Democrats are all about the people while the evil republicans led by the Wicked Witch of the East, Donald Trump, are out to crush the little guy.
The Wizard’s stingy wage ways were outed last week after word leaked that in the midst of a tense back and forth with his unionized workers that members of Bernie’s underpaid and overworked staff were planning on sending a letter to his campaign manager Faiz Shakir which read, "many field staffers are barely managing to survive financially, which is severely impacting our team's productivity and morale."
Some employees had even left the campaign as a result of the low pay.
"I am struggling financially to do my job, and in my state, we've already had 4 people quit in the past 4 weeks because of financial struggles," one worker wrote. Another said they needed more pay "because I need to be able to feed myself."
Bernie’s response was comical but typical: Limit the amount of time his organizers can work to guarantee that no one is making less than $15 per hour.
Thanks boss.
Meanwhile, the union that represents the Bernie 2020 workers (United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400) is asking that field organizers be paid $46,800 annually and regional field directors be paid $62,400 annually.
Good luck with that one. The roads of Oz weren’t paved in gold by handing out large chunks of cash to the munchkins and actions speak louder than words no matter what the Wizard says.
Bernie, like most of the rest of the 2020 democratic presidential candidates, has been pushing for a national $15 minimum wage and when the House of Representatives recently passed a bill to make it the new federal minimum Sanders applauded the vote and called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell not to block the legislation.
“There’s nothing ‘extreme" about raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. What’s extreme is paying workers starvation wages while CEO pay and corporate profits skyrocket,” he said via video Tweet.
Finally, something Bernie and I agree on: We don’t like dudes that get rich off the sweat of hard working, blue collar types, putting in 60 or 70 hours a week, and don’t reward them for their efforts.
It reminds me of this guy I know.
He’s a real character.
In 2015, he and his wife had a nice income - $240,622 to be exact. Good money in anyone’s book but not one-percenter stuff.
Coincidentally, that same year he decided to run for president and although he lost, he managed to gain quite the following. A lot of people latched on to his vision for America, and quite a few jumped on board to try and get him elected. They worked long and hard to push their man to the top but in the end, he was bested by Hillary Clinton. (You can insert your own Wizard of Oz character reference here).
After the election, he decided to write a book and mostly because of his new found popularity – much of it generated by grass-roots type blue-collar men and women working hard to get his name out there – he sold a lot of copies.
The year following his failed presidential run, he and his wife made $1,073,333. Since then, they have managed to pull in a whopping $2.79 million.
That’s some wicked, evil, CEO type cash right there.
Too bad Bernie’s not sharing it with some of the people that got him there.
Don’t touch that curtain kids, you won’t like what you see.
