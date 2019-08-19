The 3rd Annual Brewfest was a resounding success in my view.

The craft beers were set up on the East and West sides of the fountain sidewalk perimeter. The entrance was on the north side where the tickets were sold. The band was on the south side of the stonework outcrop.

Really a natural ampitheatre.

Sitting in the “Mayors Golf Cart” by the entrance I could see right through the fountain to the band playing and hear them clearly. The August sun shown brightly for an 80 degree day. The crowd was streaming in about 4-6. The setting could not have been better, people were walking on all the different levels of walkways. There were several times when I was stunned by the ambiance and beauty of the scene before my eyes, as I sat in the golf cart watching and waiting for someone who needed a ride or help for something.

Thanks to everyone who helped in the production of this years Brewfest.

