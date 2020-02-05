There once were two women living in a house, together, alone. One gave birth and a few day later, the other gave birth. Both had sons.
One night, while the women were sleeping with their babies, one woman rolled over and smothered their baby. She woke and laid the dead baby with the other woman and took her son.
When they awoke, the woman sleeping with the dead infant found that this was not her son. The other woman had taken her son.
They went before the king, each pleading that the living boy was their son.
“Bring me my sword,” he said proclaiming, “I will cut the living baby in half. Each woman will get half of this child.”
“No!” screamed one woman. “Give her the child but please do not hurt him!”
“Cut him in half for he is mine,” screamed the other.
The king put down his sword and said, “Do not hurt the child. Give him to the first woman for she is his mother.”
This is a story from 1 Kings, 3.
For some reason, this story has always struck me as my truth. It teaches us to share or give your possessions to your sister. There is no need to fight.
The last few days, it has laid on my heart in a different way — as a mother.
Monday was the final hearing for baby Bulldog’s foster care case. After only a few minutes in the Duluth courtroom, we left with the sound of the gavel falling and the judge saying, “case closed,” ringing in our ears.
We picked Bulldog up from the hospital, just days after he was born. He lived in our house, with his brother and sister for 10 months. Since last fall, he has lived with their biological mother.
Out of the 11 children we have fostered over the years, he was the first case we attended hearings, following the case through the whole system. His was the first “case closed” we have heard.
As his foster parent, I have been wrestling with truth, reality, right/wrong, selfishness/selflessness.
I have pointed to the biological mother and have seen the finger pointed back at me.
I have been reminded that he is not my child, although I am his mother (or at least played the role for a few months). I have been reminded that decisions can not be made based on future what ifs.
We have to let it play out.
While we grieve what this means for our family, our children, we still believe in the system. Everything will work out the way it should.
I hugged the mother of Bulldog, the biological mother to my children. I congratulated her on her victory. She worked on the plan. She did what she needed to do to earn back this baby.
But what if…
In the foster care system and the world of adoption what is right and wrong?
Women are called selfless when they put their child up for adoption. They realize they cannot provide the best possible life for their child. But what of women who fight to get their child back? What of women who have already lost children and still fight to keep the baby?
Am I selfish for thinking this way?
Self-understanding is important. We need to understand our motivations to be involved in foster care and/or adoption. Can I be selfish enough to fight for what is best and right for this child, even if that means going against St. Louis County Social Services? Can I be selfless enough to fight for family reunification, even when it isn’t in the best interest of my family?
Which mother am I in front of King Solomon? Is that who I want to be? Is that who I am supposed to be?
After hugging our baby mama goodbye, my husband and I walked quietly back through the parking garage to our vehicle. There were no tears nor moans of agony.
We asked each other the burning what if: What if he ends up back in foster care? Even if the court can’t look into the future, it doesn’t mean we can plan for the worst case scenario. What about the yet-unborn child she is carrying?
First, we think about what is best for our children.
Case closed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.