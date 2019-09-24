I have rediscovered long, luxurious naps. Guilt free, I go to bed early knowing the kids will find their rooms with only a little encouragement.
I haven’t changed a diaper in almost a week, nor have I made a bottle.
The cribs are stored next to the towering tubs of baby clothes and toys in the basement. Our living room seems so much bigger!
I think I figured out the trick to going from a home of five to four, following our foster baby’s reunification. (We are a two parent foster care family with our kids ages 12 and 10. This past week, their 9-month-old baby brother moved back to live with his biological mother.)
The trick is to celebrate the little things.
Celebrate the quiet, extra time, extra space and independence that comes with only having older children in the house.
No longer do we have little arguments about taking out the diaper trash or getting out of the rocking chair. No longer can we use the excuse of “But I have the baby” for not doing activities together.
That is the trick during the day — celebrate the little things.
What is the trick at night when that beautiful baby is in my thoughts? When I look at the clock and realize it is bath, bottle and bedtime?
Each night around 8 p.m. has been the hardest for me.
I would give him a bath, scrubbing his scalp with baby soap and playing with squirt toys. With his recently discovered mobility, Bulldog (the nickname given him by my father) didn’t enjoy being lotioned and dressed.
I would think it would be relaxing to get a massage with the purple nighttime lotion but he seemed to disagree. Instead, he would flip and crawl down the hallway as I wrestled to get his diaper and pajamas on him.
Often, this turned into a game. He would turn around, to see that I was watching his escape, and giggle. He would notice the baby in the hall mirror and this is when I would slip his arms into the sleeves. Screaming, he would be surprised to see the baby in the mirror suddenly become upset!
While I competed in the baby olympics in the hallway, my husband would bring up a bottle, turn down the lights and fetch his blankie.
Bulldog and I would cuddle on the glider in our bedroom as he filled up his belly for bed. My husband would turn on Brahms Lullaby and the music would play over and over — soothing him into peace.
The big boy he is, Bulldog would hold his own bottle and I would rock, singing along with the song and stroking his forehead.
Soon, we need to switch to water. Soon, we need to brush his teeth. These thoughts would bring a pang of sorrow. Soon, someone else will have these responsibilities.
With a pop, he pushes the bottle from his mouth. He is full. Readjusting, I put my feet up and he moves from the crook of my elbow into my chest.
We breathe. The music plays. We rock.
The kids came into my bedroom and kissed their baby brother goodnight.
Generally, I would lay him down before wrestling the older kids into bed but the last few nights I held him as long as I could- he was soundly asleep in my arms before I would place him in his crib. I stared at his beautiful face and prayed for him to have happy dreams and a safe future.
My husband says he misses Bulldog the most in the mornings.
Sunday, he would look forward to the early riser getting him up. The two would relax together in the living room, father with the front section of The New York Times and son crinkling the sports section.
As a family, we love these memories and rejoice in them. But we can’t live in the past and we are finding our new normal — new routines to enjoy.
This week, Mick, our 10-year-old son, and I have been working hard to identify our feelings about Bulldog moving. We don’t get too deep, but we perch on his bed and work through a workbook. Then, we read. We’ve started reading, alternating paragraphs, our way through the “Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations” published by the DNR.
Seeing we were occupied, Monday my husband went to spend time with Shannon, our 12-year-old daughter.
After tucking in Mick, I went to her room to find her reading out loud and her father straightening her hair.
I stood in the doorway and smiled.
Yes, we miss Bulldog. Yes, we love him. But we are also finding time to take advantage of and celebrate in our new normal.
