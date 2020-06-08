A lot on the line for Wolves this offseason

Late last week, the NBA board of governors and the players’ union approved a plan to restart the 2019-20 season beginning on July 31.
The plan will have 22 of the league’s 30 trams play eight games each to wrap up the regular season before moving into the postseason, all of which will take place inside Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Fla.
Eight of the 30 NBA teams will be left out of the season restart as eight games would not be enough for them to clinch one of the remaining postseason spots. Included in that bunch are the Minnesota Timberwolves, who finish 14th in the Western Conference with a record of 19-45. That’s not exactly the season anyone was looking for but now the focus shifts to the offseason.
“While we are disappointed for our team and our fans that our season is coming to an end, we understand and accept the league’s plan to move forward with 22 teams,” president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas said in a statement. “It is important that we be a good teammate not only to the NBA, but to the other 29 teams to support the efforts to complete this season and prepare for next season in a healthy and safe manner.”
It feels like eons ago that the Timberwolves completely retooled their roster, completing a four team-, three team- and two team-trade all right before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Just four months ago, we were looking at an entirely new T-Wolves squad that immediately impressed with a record-breaking 142-115 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
There wasn’t much reason to celebrate after that, however. Leading man Karl-Anthony Towns ended up missing time after a wrist injury less than two weeks after the trades and the new-look Wolves couldn’t muster up many more wins after that.
Aside from Towns, who has been with the Wolves since he was drafted No. 1 by the Wolves in 2015, Josh Okogie — who the Wolves took in 2018 — was the longest tenured member of the team.
On paper, Towns and the newly acquired D’Angelo Russell could be a lethal force for the Wolves. Add in Okogie and former Nuggets player Malik Beasley and it looks like the Wolves potentially have something there.
In addition, the front office appears to have put their chips behind Ryan Saunders as the head coach moving forward. All of these things sound great, but unless all the pieces are on the court together playing in the same games, the experience is less valuable than it could be.
The offseason will be more important than ever this year. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is saying seven of the eight teams whose seasons have ended are pushing for some form of joint practices with each other to prepare for the regional summer leagues coming in August.
Other plans could possibly include a combination of voluntary and mandatory workouts for two weeks in July, regional minicamps in August that include joint practices for a period of days and approximately three televised games, organized team activities (OTAs) planned for mid-September and teams want an opportunity for training camps to start seven to 10 days earlier for the 2020-21 season for those teams left out of Orlando.
The Orlando non-participants are also pushing for TV coverage for some of their offseason plans while also showing concern over the many young players that may struggle with continued separation from their teams during this time. Essentially, the non-Orlando teams could go 8-9 months without organized basketball if nothing is put in place, a nightmare for team chemistry on every front.
For reasons stated above, this could be very devastating for the Wolves who have plenty of ground to cover if they hope to build something for the future. While everyone waits for answers, some clarity could come Aug. 25 when the NBA Draft Lottery is set to take place. The Wolves are top three in terms of landing the No. 1 spot but could earn any of the next six picks with essentially the same odds.
COVID-19 threw out whatever Plan A, B or C the Timberwolves had heading down the final stretch of the season. Now it’s time to see if Plans D-Z can get a potentially talented team ready for the next season.
