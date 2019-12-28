Area snowmobile trails not yet completely groomed

We are getting closer to snowmobile season and potential for a lot of snow this weekend and into the early part of this week will undoubtably leave sledders chomping at the bit to get out on the trails.
But we still need some really wet areas to freeze so trail officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources can get some crucial portions of the Taconite and Arrowhead State trails groomed.
On Friday, Brad Dekkers, assistant area supervisor of the trails division at the Tower area DNR office, was reporting some usable sections of the Taconite between Tower and Ely and Big Aspen and Side Lake.
However, a section between Tower and Big Aspen is causing some delays.
As of Friday, the Taconite Trail had anywhere from 10 to 24-inches of snow with a base of one to two inches. Conditions were listed from poor to fair.
The Arrowhead Trail had five to 15-inches of snow.
In a news release, Dekkers urged riders to use caution while riding, and provided the following information:
•Taconite State Trail: The Y-Store Trail junction west of Tower going east to Ely, and From Big Aspen west past Side Lake was groomed before this last spell of warm weather. When temps go down again and we get more snow, we will continue grooming these sections. We anticipate grooming from the Y-store trail west to the Arrowhead State Trail juntion early this coming week. From that point going west to Big Aspen, there are two major water crossings where the ice remains too thin to cross with grooming equipment. We continue to check ice thickness so we can groom as soon as the ice allows.
•Same as last year, the spur trail leading from the Taconite to the Oasis Bar and Grill in Britt has been rerouted due to landowner issues. The reroute goes from the Taconite east of Highway 53 (opposite side from the Oasis) to Peppard Road, crosses Highway 53 at the Peppard Rd Junction, and follows the ditch south to Peel Road and to the Oasis.
•Arrowhead State Trail: The Arrowhead is groomed from the Wakemup Trail going south past the Cook GIA trail down to the Vermilion Houseboats trail. We anticipate having the trail groomed down to the Taconite this coming week. Numerous swamps and water crossings throughout the trail have not frozen thick enough to sustain grooming equipment. We continue to check ice thickness in swamps so we can groom as soon as the ice allows.
•Putnam/Fishing Lakes Trail remains ungroomed. As with our other trails, we continue to check pack swamps and check ice thickness so we can groom as soon as the ice can sustain grooming equipment.
•Soudan Underground Mine and Lake Vermilion State Park Trails are groomed down to Stuntz Bay from Soudan. They remain ungroomed going to Cable Bay due to a wetland crossing with thin ice. We continue checking the ice thickness there so we can groom when the ice allows grooming equipment across.
Updates, which can change daily, can be found at: http://dnr.state.mn.us/snow_depth/index.html.
DNR offers opportunity to discuss deer population goals
Minnesotans can take an active role in helping shape deer population goals across the state by attending local workshops designed to increase inclusiveness and transparency in the DNR’s decision-making process.
Based on feedback from hunters and others, the DNR is using a new workshop format to facilitate small group discussions to both scope issues and create recommendations. The workshops replace the citizen advisory committees and public meetings that were used during the last round of deer goal setting in 2017.
“Using workshops to gather input opens the doors to include more participants and more viewpoints than the advisory committees used previously, and we’re really looking forward to hearing the conversations and recommendations,” said Barbara Keller, DNR big game program leader, in a news release recently. “We encourage anyone who has an interest in deer management to attend these workshops and give feedback on future deer population trends in the areas where they live, work and recreate.”
Using the workshop format is a change based on information from Minnesota’s hunters about how they prefer to provide input, exit interviews of participants from the last round of population goal setting and consultation with the statewide Deer Advisory Committee.
The DNR sets deer population goals – how much of an increase or decrease is desired in a deer population in a particular deer permit area – as part of managing the state’s wild deer herd. Deer population goals will be updated on a staggered basis in 14 regional goal-setting blocks that are made of multiple deer permit areas.
The population goals established in this process will provide direction for management over 10 years, with a midpoint review every five years.
The goal-setting process will take four years to complete statewide, with several geographic blocks addressed each year. This year focuses on blocks in the northwestern and western parts of the state.
There will be a pair of workshops for each block, each three hours long. During the first workshop, participants will work in small groups to identify key issues of interest and priorities to guide management of the deer population. In the second workshop, participants will discuss solutions to the issues create recommendations for the deer populations in those blocks.
Anyone may attend these workshops, regardless of affiliation or knowledge of the process. Background information will be provided. Attendees are highly encouraged to RSVP on the DNR goal-setting webpage on the agency’s website.
Those who are unable to attend the workshops can still participate in the goal-setting process. There will be online comment opportunities supplementing the workshops, including an online questionnaire that will be on the DNR website in January. The public will also be able to comment on the draft population goals that result from the goal-setting process.
Pheasant, duck plans
Strategic conservation efforts designed to foster stewardship of pheasants, ducks and their habitats are outlined in new Minnesota DNR action plans for these popular birds.
“The DNR strives to be a forward-thinking leader for pheasant and duck management in Minnesota,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “The issues facing ducks and pheasants are serious. They include the amount and quality of habitat and the impacts of a changing climate. These plans help clarify and focus our work to better address these issues.”
The action plans were developed during the last 10 months with the help of conservation and tribal partners as well as the public and technical experts. Each plan is designed to better define DNR will do and how it will work with partners. Each outlines short-term actions that can help fulfill long-term conservation goals.
While species and habitat management plans often cover time periods of 10 or more years, the new action plans focus efforts over four years. That allows the DNR and its conservation partners to more immediately assess and adjust activities to meet long-term goals that are affected by changing conditions.
Strategies outlined in the plans include:
•Maintaining land acquisitions for wildlife management areas, primarily in western and southern Minnesota, and increasing the proportion of those acquisitions in priority areas identified for pheasants and ducks.
•Increasing the quality and quantity of habitat improvements and enhancements on state lands for pheasants and ducks.
•Supporting the work of conservation partners to protect and enhance habitat on private and federal lands.
•Increasing coordination of actions under the plans with related activities of conservation partners in Minnesota.
•Supporting priority management actions within the Mississippi Flyway for ducks.
•Improving access to land for outdoor recreation and habitat appreciation.
•Defining research and monitoring priorities and working with partners to address those priorities.
