Arleigh Birk surely left his mark

The son of a Pearl Harbor survivor named Conrad Treichler, who died a decade ago, came to say goodbye last Sunday to one of his father's brothers in arms, Arleigh Birk. He had driven from Boy River, Minn., to the visitation in Aurora to deliver heartfelt condolences to Arleigh's five children, Lois Dunne, Caryl Kaler, Bruce Birk, Brian Birk and Kathryn Feroe, to look at family pictures that told the story of Arleigh's long life and to pause before the casket and reflect on the man who had been friends with his father.
I found online a story about Conrad Treichler in which his son was quoted: "He (Mr. Treichler) says ‘Always remember us.’ That’s what he always said was ‘Please remember us.'" A powerful message, one that we must not forget.
Our beloved friend Arleigh left us two days before he would have turned 100 on February 27. Every Pearl Harbor Day, December 7, he was our special guest at the Gilbert VFW. It was a tradition started many years ago, when Arleigh and his lovely wife Marion would stop by, along with sons and their wives, daughter and their husbands. I was always struck by how pleasant they were, how humble Arleigh and Marion were.
At 11 o'clock in the morning the program would begin, coinciding with the 8 a.m. hour in Hawaii when the Japanese attacked. It would be my privilege to introduce our favorite "endangered species," and Arleigh would laugh. It's the name he gave himself, as the number of Pearl Harbor survivors dwindled each year. The honor guard would deliver a rifle salute and "Taps" would be sounded. Then the guests would have coffee and cookies -- and Arleigh would have a brandy. After that the Birk family would return to Arleigh's home VFW in Hoyt Lakes for their ceremony.
Arleigh, my dear friend, will be missed by so many. He was a member of the Greatest Generation, yes. He was a Pearl Harbor Survivor, yes. But perhaps more than anything else, he and Marion were truly good people who left a legacy of truly good children and children's children.
Two weeks before his death Arleigh was honored at an early 100th birthday party attended by many well-wishers. Arleigh was failing as he had been since Marion's death in October, and after the party he was taken back to his room. I stopped in his room to say goodbye, taking his hand and saying we would have a brandy the next time. He smiled and said he'd have two.
Arleigh, my favorite endangered species, surely will not be forgotten.
