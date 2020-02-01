The All-Terrain Vehicle Association of Minnesota (ATVAM) announced this month that the 2020 ATV Minnesota State Convention will be held Sept. 18-20 in the Ely, Babbitt, Embarrass and Tower areas.
It will be hosted by the Prospector ATV Club.
This is great news for the entire region and it an excellent opportunity for club members involved to show off all the hard work that has been done up until this point to create the Prospector ATV loop, a trail system that when complete will connect all of the above mentioned cities, and areas of Lake County, and cover some 250 miles.
The convention will also be an economic boost in the arm for area businesses including hotels, convenience stores and eating and drinking establishments.
I know a thing or two about ATV guys and gals – the only thing they love to do more than ride and get muddy is hang out with their friends while enjoying some good cooking and some cold beverages.
I’m looking forward to this event and hoping to be able to take part in some way or another (whether officially as the outdoors guy or as a fun weekend getaway or both).
The ATVAM fall convention has been in the area before, most notably the year the Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Area played host.
The event is open to anyone who wants to participate but if you are a paid member of a local club like the Quad Cities ATV Club or Northern Traxx, you are most likely a member of the ATVAM, and should considering freeing up the weekend and taking part in the activities.
ATVAM is one of the strongest and most active ATV organizations in the country and is an important part of the lobbying process in St. Paul when local clubs are looking to expand trails for the thousands of riders in Minnesota.
One benefit of being an ATVAM member include the chance several times a year, to enjoy hundreds of miles of ATV trails in Minnesota through organized rides and events. The group also hosts several types of informational or planning meetings and gatherings throughout like a spring convention and an annual off-highway vehicle meeting.
ATVAM, which has been around since 1983, has been heavily involved in opening new trails and expanding the use of existing trails throughout the state through the years and was instrumental in the passage of a 1985 Minnesota statute which allows ATV use on frozen lakes, ditch lines, select state forest roads and trails, and established a Grant-in-Aid trail fund.
According to the organization’s web site, “ATVAM is concerned not only about trails and opportunities for the sport rider but for other uses as well, whether it be a trail to your favorite fishing hole or making the commute to check a fence line easier, ATVAM is there for you.”
The cool part about ATVAM is all the officers, the board of directors and the committee members are volunteers and come from all parts of the state.
They do it for the love of riding, just like all the local club members on the ground across northeastern Minnesota working hard to build us the greatest trail system in the country.
While there is still lots of planning and work to be done, according to a flyer for the event (posted on the Prospector Loop ATV Club Facebook page this week), the Ride and Rally will kick-off on Friday, Sept. 18, when registration opens at 8 a.m. at the same time as a pancake breakfast at Timber Hall in Embarrass.
A VIP ride will follow, starting at 10 a.m., and will include a VIP lunch on Lake Vermilion. Other Friday events include an ATV Big Air Tour in Babbitt (time TBA) and dinner specials at local restaurants starting at 5 p.m.
On Saturday, Sept. 19, there will be a pancake breakfast by the Volunteer Fire Dept. at the Morse-Fall Lake Fire Hall from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Registration will run all day (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at Grand Ely Lodge and starting at 10 a.m. there will be guided ATV rides offered at various locations.
That night there will be a silent auction from 4 to 8 p.m.; a banquet from 5 to 7:30 p.m.; and the general membership meeting and election at 7 p.m. at Historic Pioneer Mine in Ely.
People can register for Ride and Rally at ATVAM.org. The price for Friday’s guided ride and VIP Lunch is $10. Cost for guided rides and the banquet on Saturday is $35. Kids under 12 get to participate in everything for free.
For more information see @prospectorloopatvtrail on Facebook.
Mille Lacs safe walleye harvest level set
A joint committee of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists and fisheries biologists from the eight Chippewa bands that retain fishing rights under terms of an 1837 treaty reached agreement on the 2020 Mille Lacs Lake safe harvest level for walleye.
The committee established those levels on Jan. 22, setting the walleye safe harvest level at 150,000 pounds, the same as last year.
State-licensed anglers can harvest 87,800 pounds of walleye during the 2019-2020 ice fishing season and the 2020 open-water season.Tribal fishing is subject to a 62,200-pound limit during the same period.
“The amount of walleye we can safely harvest from Mille Lacs remains the same as last year,” said Brad Parsons, fisheries section manager for the DNR.
Open water walleye regulations will need to consider this winter’s harvest and the expected conditions during spring and summer. That work will occur during the next six weeks as winter walleye fishing comes to an end on Mille Lacs. The DNR will announce open-water fishing regulations for Mille Lacs Lake in late March.
Additional information about Mille Lacs Lake is available on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/millelacslake.
