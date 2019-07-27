In a survey of British men recently conducted by YouGov.com, 12 percent of them said they could win a point off of Serena Williams.
Yes, that Serena Williams -- the women’s tennis megastar who has won 39 Grand Slam championships (23 of them in singles play), four Olympic gold medals and a record $88 million-plus in prize money.
The question was specifically phrased like this: Do you think if you were playing your very best tennis, you could win a point off Serena Williams?
Another 14 percent of men said they weren’t sure if they could or not. Seventy-four percent out out said no.
The numbers were more lopsided with female respondents -- 3 percent believe they could, 87 percent said no.
To be clear, these men who responded aren’t world class tennis players like Williams. They are regular dudes. So here’s an idea. Let’s make it happen. Let’s put some of these men on the court with Serena and watch her shatter their confidence.
Let’s expand it to other sports, too. Could you strike out Georgia’s Alyssa DiCarlo? Could you score the basketball against Breanna Stewart? Could you best Tori Bowie in the 100-meter dash?
In response to the Williams poll, a video went viral showing her making fools out of a few men. One flailed away at her serve and complained that Williams had put too much spin on the ball. He then later whiffed again but excitedly shouted, “I ticked it! I did tick it.”
Another guy managed to feebly return her serve but then summarily took her next shot to his backside. Point over.
Throughout the clip, Williams is shown laughing hysterically.
So what’s behind this delusion? I suspect it’s one part chauvinism, one part Uncle Rico syndrome. Just give me a chance, man. I can do it!
Fellas. No, you can’t. It’s okay to admit that. Just take the hit to your ego and move on. It’s better that way for all of us.
