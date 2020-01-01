‘Bad’ to abundance of college bowl games

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Leo Gams of Eveleth.
He passed away recently.
Mr. Gams served in the U.S. Army as an MP.
Thank you for your service, Mr. Gams.
Rest in peace.
Clarence Cadeau
Good
I was lucky enough to go over the Aurora the other day and cover a Mesabi East vs Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ basketball game.
In that game, Giants forward Hunter Hannuksela exploded for 41 points to lead Mesabi East to a 71-62 win.
It was a great game to watch and cover.
Hannuksela can do it all on the court.
If you have a chance, go watch him play.
It was a good week for my two favorite college football teams.
Notre Dame blasted Iowa St. 33-9 in the Camping World Bowl and Navy beat Kansas State 20-17 in the Independence Bowl.
With no high school sports to cover the last few days gave me a chance to watch my favorite college teams.
Bad
Ok, since I was talking about my two favorite teams, I have to talk about this as well.
There are way too many bowl games.
I’m sorry, 40 bowl games is too many.
There I was on Monday sitting on the couch and what was on?
Yup the First Responder Bowl in Dallas between Western Kentucky and Western Michigan in front of almost nobody
Are you kidding me?
I guess I could have watched a “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” marathon, but I have seen all of those already.
So the boring First Responder Bowl won out.
Ugly
Did you see the Timberwolves game the other night against Cleveland?
If you didn’t, consider yourself lucky.
These are supposed to be professional players?
The Wolves scored 88 total points, losing 94-88 while shooting 9-37 from three-point land.
It was sure sad to see.
And they did it on their own home court.
Wake up Timberwolves.
the Good Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “The first WWE wrestling champion was Buddy Rogers in 1963. Who beat Rogers and what was his finishing move?”
Kind of a tough one.
Only 10 readers knew it was Bruno Sammartino and his finishing move was the Back Breaker.
The names were numbered and Mesabi Daily News photographer Mark Sauer picked number 7, which made Mike Malevich a winner.
Great job Mike.
Give this one a try.
“In the Tour De France, who wears the Yellow Helmet?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
That will do it for this week.
I have to go and get ready for a few of my NFL Head coaching meetings.
I think I can get it done in Cleveland.
Jimmy Laine can be reached at jimmylaine1010@gmail.com.
