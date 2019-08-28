‘Bad’ to booing Colts fans

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Lawrence Dusich, formerly of Ely.
He passed recently.
Mr. Dusich served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a seaman 2nd class.
Thank you for your service Mr. Dusich.
Rest In Peace.
Clarence Cadeau
Good
The summer of men’s and women’s softball in Virginia has come to an end with the women’s league coming to a close Tuesday night with the Dawghouse team winning their second straight title, going undefeated this year.
They beat Eggy’s in the championship game on Tuesday, led by shortstop Vicky Fossland, who blasted two out of the park home runs.
The Sportspage team finished third.
Great job to all seven women’s teams for the season everybody had.
I hope all teams come back next year.
Again, thanks to Frank and John for taking care of the fields.
How about ESPN ranking the Top 10 college football programs?
Any guesses who you think will be number 1?
That might be an easy one, but some of the other nine schools might surprise a few people.
Let’s count down from ten.
10. North Dakota St.
9. Texas
8. Nebraska
7. Yale
6. Michigan
5. USC
4. Oklahoma
3. Ohio St.
2. Notre Dame
1. Alabama
Some great schools there.
All I can say is, “GO IRISH”
Bad
How about former NFL quarterback Andrew Luck calling it a career at age 29.
After a bunch of injuries, the Colts QB has called it a career.
How about on Saturday’s preseason game when the news broke and Luck was on the sideline and the Colts fans booed him?
Pretty sad Colts fans.
The only thing worse than that was when O.J. Simpson let everybody know how upset he was because Luck was his starting QB on his fantasy team.
All I can say is wow, have times changed.
Ugly
The end of summer is about here and you know what that means?
MLB baseball season almost over.
Turn it up Cubs
The Good Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “What was the first college to have back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners?
Thirteen readers knew it was Yale, back in 1936-37.
The names were numbered and my wife Michelle picked number 8 and that made Brent Corbett of Arlington, Va., a winner.
Give this one a try.
“In 1950, who traded future Hall of Famer Bobby Layne to the Detroit Lions for Bob Mann?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
That will do it for this week.
A lot of high school sports getting underway. Get out there and support these young athletes.
Always remember, Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff......It’s Only Sports.
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
