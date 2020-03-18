‘Bad’ to loss of college sports season

This week’s column is dedicated to Daniel Pulis, formerly of Virginia.
He passed away recently in Kentucky.
Danlel fought his way to get in to the Army three times because of his congenital visual birth defect.
Once accepted in the Army, he served his country for 22 years.
Thank you for your service Daniel.
Rest in peace.
o
Clarence Cadeau
Good
I know that everything is now pretty much shut down sports-wise but ESPN always can run old events from each sport.
Things like old World Series games, Super Bowls from a few years back and Stanley Cup games.
If we didn’t have ESPN as big sports fans, what could we watch?
Just stay calm sports fans. We will get through this.
o
Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz issued an order that all schools will close beginning Wednesday through Friday, March 27.
That mean that there will be no scrimmages or contests between more than one school until at least April 6.
The Governor is being safe.
The spring sports season has not been totally put to rest, yet.
o
Bad
One thing that has been put to rest is the spring sports seasons of Mesabi Range College, Vermilion Community College and all other NJCAA schools.
I was really looking forward to getting out and watching Chris Vito’s Mesabi Range Baseball team take on Tom Coombe’s Vermilion squad.
I love watching local baseball, even if I’m not covering it.
Sorry “Veets” and “Coomber.” I will be ready for next season.
o
Ugly
O.K. Vikings fans, what do you think of this deal?
Kirk Cousins gets a two-year $66 million contract extension with $61 million guaranteed.
He is now pretty much locked in for $96 million over the next three seasons.
I know he had a good year last season, but this kind of contract extension?
Good luck Vikings fans.
o
The Good Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Which Suffolk Soccer side won the FA Cup in 1978?”
Only nine readers knew it was Ipswich.
The names were numbered and my wife Michelle picked No. 7, which made Dave Hamalainen a winner.
How about this week you will be playing for a prize donated by loyal reader Curtis Schramm.
You are playing for a pair of tickets to the Fayal Fire Department Relief Association Annual Spaghetti Dinner.
Give this question a try.
“Former Minnesota Wild coach Bruce Boudreau appeared in the Movie Slap Shot. What number was he wearing and what was the name of the team he was playing for?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
o
That will do it for this week.
I have to go find some old ESPN games to watch.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff......Its Only Sports
o
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.