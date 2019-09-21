Heading into the 2019 bear season Department of Natural Resources wildlife officials predicted this might be a decent year for hunters based on the lack of natural food sources and so far, that has been the case.
In fact, since the season opened on Sept. 2, the harvest has been up 41% over 2018 through Sept. 17.
Tom Rusch, DNR Wildlife Manager for the Tower Area, said total registrations were at 1,952 through Tuesday, with hunters bagging 60% males to 40% females.
That is a ratio the DNR likes to see since females are key to the population and wildlife officials are currently managing the statewide population for growth.
Statewide, the DNR estimates there are 12,000 to 15,000 bears.
Andrew Tri, DNR Wildlife Research Biologist out of Grand Rapids, said by email this week that this year’s harvest is similar to 2017 (although currently it is 14% higher) and that cool and rainy conditions have contributed to the nice season so far. He also said quota harvest success to date is quite high by any measure and is one of the best in the country.
Last year hunters harvested 498 bears locally and 1,756 statewide. That was a 41% success rate. In 2016 and 2017 the hunter success statewide was 50%.
Then DNR projects the final stateside harvest will be 2,300 to 2,400 by season end if current trends continue. For the season, 3,400 permits were available.
The 2019 season ends Oct. 13.
o
Giants Ridge Fall Fest
It might have hits the mid 70s this week in northern Minnesota but that doesn’t mean winter isn’t coming.
It’ll be here before you know and that’s always music to the ears of area downhill and cross country skiers (and you snowboarders too).
Giants Ridge officials announced this week that they will be hosting a two-day event called Fall Fest, an annual celebration, ski swap and season pass sale on Oct. 18 and 19.
The event will feature early bird and special prices on 2019-20 season passes and skiing and boarding lessons, along with Alpine Race Club plus Ridge Rippers Freeride Club sign up; food and beverages specials; live music both nights from 7 to 10 p.m. by local band Psycho Jane (acoustic in the Burnt Onion on Oct. 18 and full band in the chalet on Oct. 19); hay rides from Strawberry Fields; a 5K Run/Walk on Oct. 19; scenic chairlift rides and mountain biking plus the climbing wall; and the First National Bank of Gilbert Golf Scramble on Oct. 19 ($65 per person, tee times, 218-865-8030).
Plus, all weekend-long, Ridge officials will be accepting non-perishable food items for the local food shelves.
o
Duck hunting open
The waterfowl hunting season opened Saturday and DNR officials are predicting a good one.
“We’re continuing to see favorable counts of breeding ducks in Minnesota and North America so we hope hunters enjoy what’s shaping up to be a great season,” said Steve Cordts, DNR waterfowl specialist.
This past spring, biologists estimated the total breeding duck population in Minnesota at 14% above the long-term average and nearly identical to last year’s estimate of 693,000 ducks.
The estimated number of wetlands was 19% higher than last year and 23% above the long-term average, reflecting the wet year. Wetland numbers can vary greatly based on annual precipitation.
The spring estimate for Canada geese was 110,000 birds, down 32% from last year’s estimate; however, reproduction during the spring and summer affects how many birds hunters see in the fall. Reproduction was good this year, so there are still plenty of geese around for hunters.
The duck season structure is similar to recent years. The waterfowl seasons are based on a federal framework that applies to all states in the Mississippi Flyway. Waterfowl hunting regulations are available wherever DNR licenses are sold and available online.
Duck season will be open for 60 days in each of the three waterfowl zones:
In the north zone, duck season is Sept. 21 through Tuesday, Nov. 19.
In the central zone, duck season is Sept. 21 through Sunday, Sept. 29, closes for five days, then reopens Saturday, Oct. 5, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 24.
In the south zone, duck season is Sept. 21 through Sept. 29, closes for 12 days, then reopens Saturday, Oct. 12, and runs through Sunday, Dec. 1.
The daily duck bag limit is six per day. The mallard bag limit is four per day, including no more than two hen mallards. The daily bag limits are three for wood duck and three for scaup; two for redheads, two for canvasbacks, two for black ducks and one for pintail.
o
DNR land sale
The Minnesota DNR will offer 17 parcels of land at three public oral bid auctions in October. The auctions will be held in Virginia, Wadena and St. Paul.
The properties include unimproved recreational land in Carlton, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Otter Tail, Pine, St. Louis, Wabasha and Wadena counties. More information about the parcels and can be found on the DNR’s Land Sale webpage.
The auctions are:
•Thursday, Oct. 10 at Miner’s Memorial Building, 821 S. 9th Ave., Virginia. Held in conjunction with St. Louis County’s tax forfeit land sale. The DNR will have its own bidder registration at the same time as the county, starting at 9 a.m. The county auction begins at 10 a.m., followed immediately by the DNR’s auction.
•Tuesday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. at the DNR Central Office, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul.
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. at the Wadena County Courthouse, 415 Jefferson St. S. Wadena.
Public auction details, parcel information, and the latest updates will be posted online on the land sale page. Questions can be directed to 651-259-5432, 888-646-6367 or min.landsale@state.mn.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.