Bernard signs with Jimmies

VIRGINIA — The wait is over for Virginia senior Jayden Bernard.
On Friday, the Blue Devils’ star basketball player signed on to play college basketball with the University of Jamestown beginning next year.
Surrounded by his parents, coaches, friends and teammates; dozens filled the Virginia activities office to support Bernard as he signed his letter of intent with the NAIA Jimmies.
On making his decision to attend Jamestown, Bernard just about everything concerning the school felt good, most importantly it’s offerings in education.
“Jamestown has a mechanical engineering program so that was pretty big for me,” Bernard said. “We stopped there a few weekends ago going on visits to a couple different schools and I really liked everything about it. The campus and the coaches were great and they have a competitive basketball team that’s looking good and looking towards the future.”
His favorite sport since the fifth grade, Bernard knew he could have a future with basketball around his freshman and sophomore years.
“I’ve loved the sport for a long time. Ninth grade was my first year playing AAU basketball and it’s when I was able to start playing with really tough competition and getting exposure in front of a lot of coaches. The next two years, the coaches started reaching out and that’s kind of when I started believing that college basketball was in my future.”
The phone calls from schools initially came as a surprise, but the senior said it only pushed him to work even harder.
“It kind of came as a shock right away but then I realized I have to work even harder to make something happen. It made me want to keep going and push harder.”
Bernard’s high school coach, Derek Aho, said Jamestown is a good fit for his senior standout, saying there are many things he has that colleges look for in a player.
“You look at him and you know he can play any position on the floor,” Aho said Friday after the signing. “Just with his frame and his ability to shoot and pass, he has a lot to offer right there. Defensively, he’s 100% there when you need him to be. He’s just an all-around solid player. He can bring up the ball, he can play underneath. He’s just so well-rounded.”
On the large crowd that came out to support Bernard, Aho said it shows just the kind of person he is.
“It’s awesome. You can tell that his teammates and his friends wanted to come out and support him today. Watching him be around his friends and teammates, he’s fun to watch. You can tell he has a personality that makes others want to be around him. He has intensity on the court but off the court, I think these kids love being around him and it shows his character.”
Aho hopes that Bernard’s signing, along with the signing of former Blue Devil Ethan Youso two years ago is helping light a fire under current and future Blue Devils.
“Hopefully it gives them that kind of bug to want to be here and hopefully Jayden can push his teammates this year before he leaves. Seeing two of their teammates sign within a couple years of each other should motivate a lot of players.”
Just a few months away from entering the college game, Bernard says he’ll have to adapt quickly to the next level of play once he gets to Jamestown.
“I think the pace is going to be very different,” Bernard said. “It’s obviously a whole ‘nother level so it’s going to take me a while to get used to that but hopefully I can adapt easily and continue to grow as a player both mentally and physically.”
Getting to this point, Bernard says he has to give plenty of credit to his parents Erica and Josh for their support over the years.
“They’ve been super important for everything I’ve done growing up. They’ve been my main support system from the beginning. They take me everywhere, even to all the AAU tournaments on the weekend. They came to every game and don’t miss anything. They’re my biggest fans for sure.”
Another large piece of Bernard’s success has been his coaches over the years, including Aho, various AAU coaches and former Blue Devils coach Rich Odell. Coach Aho says Odell’s guidance was possibly the most important in his development as a player.
“Rich was a huge part of his game for most of his career,” Aho said. “I’m lucky enough that I got to coach him these last couple years. Seeing him develop as a player, his skill level is just beyond anything I’ve seen here in a long time. But I know Coach Odell is going to be proud of him. He’s helping us out again this year so he’s been around Jayden from the beginning.”
His senior year of high school basketball just beginning, Bernard says he’s ready to have a memorable final year with his teammates before taking that next step.
“I just want to have a good last year with all of my friends, all of the players I’ve been with since kindergarten. Having a good season and enjoying my last few months here are my biggest goals.”
His coach agreed with him, saying their should be less pressure now.
“I feel like that pressure is gone now,” Aho said. “It’s off of him. Now that he’s made this important decision he can just concentrate and be there for his team like I know he wants to be. He wants to end his senior year on a good note.
“We’re just proud of him. We wish him the best, but we’re not going to let him go quite yet and we’re lucky to have him for this last season.”
