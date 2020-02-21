Blagojevich pardon shocking, but many pardons not uncommon

I nearly fell out of my chair when I read Tuesday that President Donald Trump had granted clemency to former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.
Blagojevich, a Democrat, was serving a 14-year prison sentence on federal charges that he used his powers as governor Illinois to squeeze campaign money and favors from people running for the Senate seat left vacant after Barack Obama became president.
Trump’s logic was Blagojevich had been treated, “very, very unfairly.”
I don’t know about that. I think he got what he deserved and had you or I tried the same shenanigans I can guarantee we’d be locked up for the full term of our sentence.
But it wasn’t Trump giving Blagojevich a get out of free card that blew my mind, or even the fact that the guy had been a contestant on Trump’s former show, “The Apprentice,” that left me shaking my head.
It was the blatant manipulation of the story by a contingent of the media bent on exaggerating all things Orange Man Bad – as if his actions were somehow out of the ordinary, or an abuse of power, or that this was the first time in the history of the world that a U.S. President had pardoned someone.
One line in particular stuck out to me, a sentence in the USA Today story about the 11 people who were granted clemency the same day as Blagojevich.
It read: “Tuesday’s clemency blitz means that he (Trump) has granted 25 pardons and issued 10 commutations during his presidency.”
If Trump’s actions were a “clemency blitz” then how in the world would a person describe the nonsense that has come before him?
Every president in the history of this country has offered clemency during his term in office. More times than not those moves are highly controversial – (start with Ford and Nixon and go from there).
But to suggest that offering clemency to 11 people in a day is shocking or unheard of – or a blitz - is just dishonest and an attempt to manipulate the public.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Obama pardoned 212 people during his eight years in office and granted 1,715 commutations (including to 568 people that were sentenced to life in prison).
That number of commutations (basically reduced sentences) alone was the most recorded by any president ever and more than the previous 13 presidents combined.
His list includes offenders found guilty of a wide variety of crimes – from fraud to embezzlement, to tax evasion, drug offenses and more.
Of course, Obama did that over the course of eight years so there is time for Trump to catch up, but he’d have to get busy quick if he wants to erase that Obama legacy from the record books.
And if you think the Blagojevich deal is screwy, then you weren’t following former President Bill Clinton and his lovely wife Hillary Rodham Clinton (and their relatives) antics.
On the eve of Bill’s last day in office, after a presidency that featured him being impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives, slick Willie pardoned his final 100 people – the most noteworthy, being his own half-brother Roger Clinton Jr.
Junior, a known problem around the White House, had been convicted of cocaine possession and drug trafficking in 1985 and had served time in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine to an undercover police officer in sting operation headed by Bill Clinton when he was governor of Arkansas.
But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. According to a 2001 New York Times article, both Bill and Hillary were investigated about a bunch of shady pardon related back room deals that involved a lot of money and their in-laws.
Roger Clinton was investigated for allegedly trying to collect cash from about 10 people seeking clemency, and although he didn’t get paid for his efforts, congressional officials were pretty sure he had pressed for the pardons without pay.
According to the New York Times, in 2001 Clinton aides said that Hillary’s Senate campaign treasurer helped obtain last-minute pardons for two convicted felons from her husband.
Her brothers Hugh and Tony Rodham also got into the act.
According to a 2001 Washington Times story, Hugh Rodham was paid $400,000 in “success fees” by convicted drug smuggler Carlos Vignali and A. Glenn Braswell, who was convicted of perjury and mail fraud.
While the former president and his wife said they were unaware of the arrangement and demanded Hugh return the money (which he claims he did) it doesn’t change the fact that the two men were granted clemency.
In that same story, the Times reported that Hugh Rodham also approached White House attorneys advocating pardons for a couple convicted of making illegal campaign contributions to Democrats and tax fraud.
In 2000, Tony Rodham successfully lobbied his brother-in-law to override the objections of the Justice Department and pardon a Tennessee couple convicted of bank fraud, according to a story in the New York Times.
A congressional investigation later found that Edgar Allen Gregory, Jr. and his wife, Vonna Jo, who were in the carnival business, had paid him almost $250,000 as a “consultant” in their bid to get a pardon.
Business as usual for the Clintons and Rodham’s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.