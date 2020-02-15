Boudreau, KG, major leagues deserved better

Bruce Boudreau deserved better from the Minnesota Wild.
He deserved better from his players, several of whom are overpriced, underperforming veterans. And he definitely deserved better from general manager Billy Guerin.
It almost feels like Guerin did the Jason Zucker deal with Pittsburgh first so he could build up a little goodwill before dropping the hammer on Boudreau.
Coaches are always the first scapegoat, and this organization has had way too many scapegoats in recent years. Nobody expected Minnesota to be a playoff contender this season; they’re stuck in salary cap hell for the foreseeable future and their goaltending is worst in the league.
And yet, the Wild are just three points out of the last playoff spot in the Western Conference. That’s a credit to Boudreau. A new head coach won’t fix the Wild’s problems, and another first round playoff exit does the franchise no good.
o
Kevin Garnett deserves better from the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the fans deserve better from Kevin Garnett.
The Boston Celtics announced this week that they will retire KG’s No. 5 jersey next season. It brought back into focus the awkward reality that No. 21 still isn’t hanging from the rafters at Target Center.
I don’t know what the beef is between Wolves owner Glen Taylor and Garnett. Supposedly KG is mad at Taylor for reneging on an ownership agreement that was struck between them and Flip Saunders, before Saunders passed away.
Garnett also reportedly wasn’t happy with the firing of his old buddy Sam Mitchell and the way it was handled.
If this is all true, Garnett needs to get over it. He doesn’t have to be chummy with Taylor. The two of them don’t have to fake it while they sit together in a luxury suite.
All KG has to do is come back for one night and say thank you, to the fans, coaches — whoever he wants, really. And all Taylor has to do is roll out the red carpet for the only superstar in franchise history.
It doesn’t have to be this hard. Both sides need to grow up and get it done, for the fans.
o
Baseball deserves better than the Houston Astros and commissioner Rob Manfred.
Both the team and Major League Baseball have handled the aftermath of Houston’s cheating scandal about as poorly as possible. Many of the Astros players don’t seem contrite or apologetic, and team owner Jim Crane actually tried to say that his organization didn’t think their cheating impacted the game.
Fair or not, people aren’t going to let this go until collectively the team falls on its proverbial sword. Admit what you did, all of it. Own it, apologize for it, and then say you want to move on. It won’t satisfy everyone but it’s a lot better than acting like the cat that ate the canary.
As for Manfred, my idea for this column came from a headline I saw from The Sporting News and writer Jason Foster. His story was about Manfred’s latest brainstorm to draw in new baseball fans.
Basically, the idea is to turn baseball’s postseason into one big gimmick. Add a couple more teams to the mix, give the top team in each league a first round bye, strengthen homefield advantange by eliminating away games, and allow teams to choose their opponents.
And here I thought the XFL’s rules were kinda screwy.
Baseball doesn’t need gimmicks. What it needs is a fresh approach to the current product, starting with a concerted effort to fix pace of play issues. If you want to bring in new fans, that should be first on the agenda.
o
Mike Hautamaki can be reached at hauts81@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.