Bowl games lose luster when players, coaches pursue other endeavors

I understand why they do it, but bowl games become a lot less interesting when college football players and coaches treat them as an afterthought.
Take the Minnesota-Auburn game, for example. Gophers linebacker Kamal Martin, one of a few Minnesota players likely to be drafted into the NFL next April, will not play in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day as he instead will focus on preparing for his professional career.
Martin has battled injuries during his senior season and wants to be fully healthy and fully committed for his NFL audition. I get that; the risk of injury is real and his future is at stake.
Just ask Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith, a second round draft pick who likely would have gone in the top 10 if he didn’t get hurt playing in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl.
Martin isn’t an elite NFL prospect like Smith was, but still, as a fan it would be fun to watch Martin play and see Minnesota’s defense at full strength in the Gophers’ biggest bowl game in decades.
Some NFL prospects don’t shy away from playing in bowl games. Auburn’s Derrick Brown, one of the top defensive tackles in the 2020 draft class, will participate in the Outback Bowl.
Brown could have left for the NFL a year ago but decided to return for his senior season and became a unanimous All-American. His reasoning is that he has put his future earning potential at risk all season, so what’s one more game?
Minnesota will also be without a coach in the bowl game. Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca decided this week to take the same position with Gophers Big Ten rival Penn State.
That’s cool, I’m happy for Ciarrocca that he gets to return to his home state of Pennsylvania. But why does he have to leave now? He can’t wait a few days, coach in the bowl game and then go?
Why are coaches even available to talk to other teams before the season is over?
Wide receivers coach Matt Simon will run the offense in the bowl game, which ostensibly makes him the favorite to be the next offensive coordinator. So in that sense it should be somewhat insightful. I don’t expect the offense to look much different against Auburn, but it will be different without Ciarrocca.
Minnesota has had a historic season but has lost two of its last three games and is currently a 7-point underdog against Auburn. It would’ve been nice to have all hands on deck for this one.
Mike Hautamaki can be reached at hauts81@hotmail.com.
