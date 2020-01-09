Carlson’s favorite recipes as food columnist moves on

Editor’s Note: Today is Ruth Carlson’s final Touch of Taste column for the Mesabi Daily News. We want to thank Ruth for her years of providing recipes and food tips to the Iron Range, and wish her the best.
“Seasons!” For everything there is a season and a time for every matter under heaven. Ecclesiastes 3: 1-8.
I have enjoyed my season of A Mesabi Touch of Taste from December 21, 2010 to January 10, 2020. After 9 years it is time to move on. January 10, 2020 is my last column. I leave you dear readers with a collection of my favorite recipes. Enjoy!
Mary Browns
Named after my friend who gave me the recipe
I pound ground beef
1 pound Italian Sausage
1 pound Velveeta Cheese
Fry meats until browned, mixing well. Add cheese. Spread on slices of cocktail rye bread. Freeze. May be heated on a hot tray, oven or microwave.
Serve warm. Better if the bread is a little slightly dried out.
Dressing for Lettuce
From the book Inky’s Family and Friends Cookbook
You can put this dressing on lettuce, beans, cabbage; I just love oil and vinegar. This little gem of a book was printed by Joe Stefanich in honor of his mother.
1 cup water
1 cup vinegar
2 cups oil
3 teaspoons sugar
Salt to taste
Put in jar. Shake well, can be kept in refrigerator. May add any spices to your taste.
Champagne Chicken
Shared by my dear sister-in-law, Shari Casper
Dining at my house for the first time you are sure to be served Champagne Chicken
Three chicken breasts split and skinned
1 package dry Italian Dressing
¼ cup melted butter
4 ounces soft cream cheese
1 can Cream chicken soup
½ cup white wine Mix the dressing ingredients and pour over the chicken. Bake covered @ 350 degrees 1 hour. Uncover and bake ½ hour more.
Dear Abby’s Pecan Pie
This pie was printed in the Dear Abby column years ago. It is a long standing family favorite, My Dad’s favorite pie.
1 cup light corn syrup
1 cup dark Brown sugar
1/3 teaspoons salt
1/3 cup melted butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
Three whole eggs, slightly beaten
One heaping cup shelled whole pecans
One – 9 inch unbaked pie shell.
Combine the syrup, sugar, salt, butter, vanilla and mix well. Add slightly beaten eggs. Pour into a 9 inch unbaked pie shell. Sprinkle the pecans all over. Bake in preheated 350° oven for approximately 45 min. When cool you may top with whipped cream or ice cream. However I consider that gilding the lily.
I leave you dear readers with this poem I have written for you.
The Sunset
When the last fish is caught
And the last deer has been shot
And we have our last sip of brew.
As the sun slowly sets
Let us have no regrets
For it has been a great life knowing all of you!
