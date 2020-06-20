Carol Larsen of Eveleth made wonderful raspberry pies and loved doing good deeds for others. Her next-door neighbor Michael Kilbride told her family Carol was the kindest, hardest-working person he ever had the joy of knowing. And daughter Kim Mattson of Lost Lake in rural Gilbert said of her beloved mother, “I lost my best friend.”
Carol Mae Larsen, 87, had a stroke on Mother’s Day and died a few days later at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth surrounded by family.
Daughter Kim had called me shortly after her mother’s death. At first she talked of other matters, of the Eveleth VFW Auxiliary patriotic art contest. Then with a tear-filled voice Kim said, “My mother died,” and that she wanted me to know. My heart went out to her, for I knew how close they had been, and the mother and daughter would be seen together at Eveleth VFW Auxiliary functions like the annual wine-tasting fund-raiser.
Carol, whose husband Paul had died many years ago, had five children -- Carol from the state of Washington, Cheryl from Grand Marais, Kim of rural Gilbert, Steven of Washington State and Michael of Georgia.
Kim, Cheryl, Steven and Michael talked of mom memories in a group phone call. Carol and Paul had been standouts on the dance floor with jitterbug and polka, Kim said. If somebody suggested a road trip, Carol was there, like the time family members drove to Georgia for son Michael’s birthday. “It was easy to travel with her,” one said.
The coronavirus pandemic had left her feeling isolated. “She couldn’t have coffee with her friends, couldn’t go to her church circle meetings, couldn’t have her hair done or visit somebody,” one said.
“The last time I spoke with her we had planned to meet at the lake place in Michigan... she was a hard worker, she was just a trooper,” one son said.
She worked on keeping her yard tidy, and she mowed the lawn and tended to her raspberries, the children said. She loved to bake for functions at United in Christ Lutheran Church, and she was known for her pasties, her Swedish meatballs and her fabulous potato salad. Earlier this year she had made a full-course meal for a granddaughter who had moved to Two Harbors.
Carol, having grown up on a farm near Crystal Falls in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, was “very mechanically inclined” and drove trucks and fixed a washing machine. After she graduated from high school, she went to nursing school in Chicago, and when she and her husband moved to the Iron Range, she worked at the Virginia hospital. Her obituary read, “Carol had a passion for children and worked in the nursery caring for newborns at the Virginia Regional Medical Center for over 30 years.” Her children said they didn’t know when she slept — she’d work the night shift and be home when the children went to school and when they came home.
“She was one of the most unselfish people,” she Steven. “She was always thinking of other people.” Michael said, “She had the patience of the Almighty... She always looked for the good in people. She never held a grudge. If somebody said something mean to her, she would forgive. That’s why she was always happy.”
Cheryl said her mother kept the U.P. tradition of having cheese and cold cuts in case a visitor stopped by. “No matter what my mom did, she gave that extra touch above and beyond.” Steven remembered how his mother “always had a batch of homemade cookies” for his Cub Scout pack.
And Kim Mattson told of a sympathy card she had received that contained a verse with this line: “Losing a parent is one of the deepest sorrows you will ever know.”
But oh, the priceless memories.
