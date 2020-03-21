Carole Babich and Don Majerle: Love story ‘by chance or by grace’

Before Sunday Mass at St. Joseph’s, she would exchange greetings with all who passed by the church organ on their way to their places.
She would begin to play, the choir would sing and the parishioners would join. Then one Sunday she wasn’t there. Then another Sunday and one after that. Christmas came, the New Year came. I then learned that she was gravely ill.
Carole Jean (Stupca) Babich Majerle, age 82, died March 12, 2020, succumbing to cancer, leaving behind her children, grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. And her beloved husband Don Majerle.
Carole was born March 5, 1938, to Carl and Mary Stupca in Gilbert. She had a brother Charlie and a sister Mary Lou. She graduated from Gilbert High School in 1956. She married William Babich and had two children, Kathryn and Charles.
Carole was a graduate of the RN program at St. Scholastica and worked in nursing and leadership positions in Ely where she raised her family and St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.
Carole’s obituary read, “She enjoyed many hobbies and excelled at all of them while working full time including cooking, baking, sewing anything including her daughter’s wedding dress, knitting, picking berries and apples, and kept a perfect house. Carole loved working in the yard whether gardening and landscaping or felling and limbing trees. A favorite Mother’s Day gift was a chainsaw. She was musically gifted and could play the piano by ear without sheet music.”
Carole was widowed in 1995 and moved back to her hometown of Gilbert. And it was there her life changed, and she, “by chance or by grace, greeted her former classmate, Don, in church on New Year’s Eve, 2001,” her obituary states.
Donald Majerle and Carole Stupca had graduated together. Their pictures are in the Mikana, the Gilbert High School yearbook. Carole’s description read, “A rare combination of talent and mischievousness,” and she took part in band, orchestra, plays, declamation, chorus. Talented indeed. Don’s description read, in classic high school humor of the ‘50s, “You have to look up high to see me go by.” Don is very tall, and among his school activities — basketball.
The two were married at St. Joseph’s Church on November 3, 2004. “They built a house, worked in the yard, enjoyed old movies, shopping trips, and especially each other,” her obituary read.
Carole would play the organ every Sunday at St. Joseph’s and Don would sit in a nearby pew. When she was unable to come to church any longer, her devout husband attended faithfully to pray.
After the funeral I extended my condolences to Don. There was misty sadness in his eyes, and he said they had had 15 wonderful years together. Now she was gone, and the house would seem so empty.
But oh, the memories of such a beautiful love story.
