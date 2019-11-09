Change of hunting territory can bring mixed emotions

For the better part of three decades our deer crew has successfully hunted nearly every square inch of a non-descript piece of woods in the middle of Sturgeon township with passion, dedication and a lot of success.
Year after year for more than 30 years, regardless of what nature threw at us – be it wolves or harsh winters or bucks only seasons – we came out of November with plenty of venison and at least one unforgettable story.
Sometimes two.
This particular stretch of territory has been our unofficial home away from home every November since the early 1990s, starting soon after my uncle invested a paltry sum in 120 acres of land surrounded by state and federal woods on nearly every side.
If you’ve followed my deer hunting exploits over the years through this column, then chances are pretty-darn good what you’ve read about has happened there.
Of course, all things change, and my uncle passed last November – ironically during his favorite month of the year – and this fall that 120 acres was sold to someone outside of our crew.
Now what remains of our tiny hunting party is left with half the territory we’ve scouted and groomed and dragged deer across all those years.
We will be taking advantage of a stretch of public land on the opposite side of the road from what used to be our home base and we will probably walk away from this year’s hunt just as successful as ever, with a few more stories.
But by next fall, if the paint on the trees and the flags on the branches are any indication, those couple chunks of 40s will barely be recognizable after a winter of logging.
And so it is time to move on to the next chapter.
It’s sad to think that all the memories we made over the years will be the only thing left when it is all said and done. It’s also sad to know that an important family tradition – in both instances - has basically been sold to the highest bidder.
I’m sure someone somewhere is smiling about it all – happy to make a buck and content to trade in a lifetime of blood, sweat and tears for a handful of dimes.
It is what it is, I guess, but it is also frustrating.
My pops and I have spent every moment I could this fall (when it hasn’t been raining) scouting territory for new stands in places that are sometimes difficult to get to and not quite ideal, so we all had a place to be opening morning. It’s been too much work for what will undoubtably be a short-term solution to a long-term problem.
Several times during the process I’ve found myself getting angry and then bitter, cursing out this person or that person and generally feeling sorry for myself along the way.
At one point I even contemplated not hunting this year.
I suppose I always knew this day would come but I assumed things would happen in a different way - that perhaps everyone would see what I see when I close my eyes and envision the past and the precious memories it holds.
But alas, tradition, family, loyalty – those are just words. Actions speak louder and so I’m left pondering the old adage: When one door closes, another opens.
What’s interesting about that saying is that there’s more words to it that few ever utter or even know about. The rest of the quote is “but we often look so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the one which has opened for us.”
That accurately describes the way I had been approaching the situation for the better part of a year, until it finally sunk in that under the right circumstances the tradition and memories can remain – just under a different scenario.
Something new and exciting and strange – like finding our own slice of outdoors heaven.
Soon it will be reality and a new chapter will begin.
For now, we will enjoy the hunt in front of us, together, as a family, and look forward to many more memories to be made.
