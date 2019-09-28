Charade to reach 200 strikeouts enjoyable

Some baseball fans might not have appreciated the antics in Thursday night’s Boston Red Sox-Texas Rangers game, but I loved it. All of it.
Neither team is going to the playoffs, so for Texas this game meant doing everything possible to try and get pitcher Mike Minor to 200 innings and 200 strikeouts in his final start of the season. For Boston, it meant doing everything possible to prevent Minor from reaching that milestone of a 200/200 season.
Minor blew past the 200-inning mark, in part because Rangers manager Chris Woodward opted to ignore Minor’s pitch count and leave him out on the mound into the ninth inning.
Notching that 200th strikeout, though, was where things got a bit out of hand. You could say both teams threw winning out the window and let pettiness take over.
The Red Sox figured out pretty quickly what the Rangers were doing, so they started swinging at pretty much everything. Boston’s half of the eighth inning was literally over in three pitches as Red Sox hitters swung feebly at three consecutive offerings from Minor.
Then with one out in the ninth, Boston batter Chris Owings popped up into foul territory on the first base side. First baseman Ronald Guzman was camped under the ball but at the direction of his teammates, including Minor, he let it drop.
That gave Minor a 1-2 count on Owings, and he rang him up on a pitch that appeared to be high and out of the strike zone. If the home plate umpire just wanted to put an end to the charade, I can’t say I’d blame him.
Predictably, there were cries of “Unprofessional!” and “Play the game the right way!” after it was all over. Man, get over it. If nothing else it gave the fans something to remember from an otherwise meaningless September game.
Nobody’s going to look back 10 years from now and say, “Wow, do you remember how good Mike Minor was in 2019? 200 strikeouts! What a year!” So who cares?
Yes it was dumb. Yes it was petty. But I still thoroughly enjoyed it.
Mike Hautamaki can be reached at hauts81@hotmail.com.
