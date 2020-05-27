Charity golf match draws huge audience response

On Sunday, the sports world got another much needed day of action. This time, it was thanks to The Match: Champions for Charity featuring golf legends Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, as well as future NFL Hall of Fame quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.
The event — a rematch between Woods and Mickelson from their 2018 battle — added the NFL stars in an effort to raise money for coronavirus relief after the idea was born during a video chat between the four of them.
The idea proved to be a smart one by all parties involved as $20,000,000 was raised for various groups and charities handling COVID-19 relief and an average of 5.8 million viewers tuned in to the event, a record for a cable golf broadcast.
With former world No. 1 golfer Justin Thomas and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley included in the commentary crew, all aspects of the event were star-studded.
Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson provided introductions for all four players prior to the first hole from the comfort of his living room as the two duos played the front-nine in a best ball format. Each teammate plays their own ball and the lower of the two scores for the team is the one that counts.
Woods paired with Manning and Mickelson partnered with Brady, Tiger and Peyton grabbed an early lead that they were able to hold on to throughout, eventually giving them the win. They were helped by Manning’s stellar play from an amateur golfer, as well as some disastrous strokes from Brady that kept him and “Lefty” out of contention on the front nine.
An incredible hole-out for birdie from Brady on the seventh hole finally allowed him to focus but we weren’t able to hear much from him prior to that as rain on the course likely disrupted his microphone.
That was the first of likely many microphone issues as there were long periods of time where we didn’t hear a peep out of Tiger. That didn’t bother me as much as his outstanding game spoke for itself. I don’t think Woods missed a single fairway his entire time out there. Although, even when his mic was working, you didn’t hear much in terms of friendly chirping from Tiger. That was Phil’s job.
Phil seemed to be having a blast almost the entire time he was out there. Whether it was from taking jabs at his own play or at Tiger’s, Mickelson always had a smile on his face. He wasn’t afraid to help out either, giving pointers to both his partner Brady and his opponent Manning.
When the mics were working, commentators were able to speak with the golfers between holes as we caught a glimpse of them driving to the next tee box thanks to the cart cam.
The match felt like a comedy at times what with the banter between all four players and odd instances like Brady ripping the seat of his pants right down the middle
The back nine featured the duos playing a modified alternate shot format where each team member hits off the tee and then the best shot between the two is selected and the players begin to alternate from there.
Brady and Manning played without any sort of handicap in their favor which I definitely have to give them credit for. The course at Medalist Golf Club was a difficult one for the non-pros. Considered Tiger’s “home course” you could certainly tell he was comfortable on it, but for Brady and Manning to not completely embarrass themselves on it was impressive in its own right.
All four golfers earn my respect for playing almost the entire round with rain coming down. There were bits of clear weather here and there, but rain dominated throughout the day. With so many viewers tuning in and relief funds on the line, finishing things out as opposed to waiting for a better day was the obvious and correct move.
As much as Tiger’s excellent play propelled him and Manning to a one point victory in the end, it’s clear he was there for business and stopped himself from having too much fun. Mickelson, Brady and Manning were all lively, however, and could possibly give the PGA some ideas on how to handle golf tournaments without crowds as the Tour returns to play in a couple weeks.
Like Mickelson, I’m sure there are a bevy of golfers on the Tour that have the sharp wit that would make them entertaining on the course. I’m sure Tiger would be mic’d up anyway but if he can’t even let loose with “Lefty” and some legendary quarterbacks, I’m not sure I need to hear more from him when he’s on the course.
At the end of the day, the entire event felt like a success to me. Funds were raised, laughs were had and some exceptional golf was played. The PGA Tour would be right to try and capitalize on this, and we’ll see if they’re able to do that when the Tour resumes on June 14.
