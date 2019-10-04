There was a climate crisis in my house the other night.
No, we weren’t going to eat a baby. I just refused to turn the thermostat up so the furnace would kick in and warm up a couple little boys and whiney teenagers.
It also had nothing to do with any creepy little girls with scary foreign accents droning on about our extinction — I’m just not about to crank up the old natural gas bill this far out from the heating season because of a couple of climate complainers or a few snowflakes (the kind that fall from sky, not those that meltdown every time they read one of my columns).
It’ll be a cold day in hades before I nudge the dial past 62 degrees before Dec. 1.
As I told them: It’s called climate control, learn to love it.
Besides, as long as I’ve been leaving a carbon footprint on this planet, it seems like September has traditionally been one of those months where anything can happen weather wise.
One day it’s raining and cold one, the next day it’s sweltering hot.
That’s just the way it is around here.
However, if you ask the people who marched onto the streets of America a couple Friday’s ago they would tell you those types of temperature shifts are a sure sign that doom and gloom are on the horizon.
In fact, I hear the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t change our evil ways. Or bomb Russia. Or eat babies.
The climate crisis formerly known as global warming is here to stay and if you don’t believe me you should believe the press, which reported on Sept. 20 that dozens and dozens of folks in Hibbing and Virginia joined thousands around the world for a climate strike surrounded by tell-tale signs of the end of days.
For example, according to a story in this very newspaper, some of the young strikers from the Roosevelt Elementary School in Virginia spent their protest time outside playing and laughing amongst what the reporter described as, “the unusually vibrant fall leaves – effects of unseasonable warmth and high rainfall recently seen throughout the region.”
I’m going to go out on a rotting limb here and guess that that particular line was thrown into that news story to either set a dramatic nature-themed visual for the readers or to conjure up imagines of catastrophe and foreboding evil surrounding innocent children in an attempt to drive home the point that interrupting the school day for a climate strike was a worthwhile endeavor.
Or maybe that much thought wasn’t even part of the writing process. Regardless, the statement to me straight to Google to see how accurate it was.
I needed a color change refresher course because it’s been a long time since I learned all about chlorophyll in Mr. Puhek’s science class.
If we are to believe the sources I dug up, the color vibrancy of fall leaves is influenced by any number of factors, weather included, but only one event is responsible for triggering the color change: The shorter daylight and longer overnight hours associated with fall.
And according to the U.S. Forest Service, “a succession of warm, sunny days and cool, crisp but not freezing nights, seems to bring out the most spectacular color displays.”
Also, Forest Service officials say a warm, wet spring, followed by favorable summer weather, helps complete the package. In other words, if the leaves are extra vibrant this September, it’s because we had a pretty sweet spring and summer.
Or at least something resembling the usual weather around here – give or take a few ups and downs.
According to the National Weather Service, we have had higher than normal high temps on average this September and more rain than usual but is that proof that Earth is two steps away from becoming the new Venus?
That question sent me down a two-day wormhole of weather research. What I learned was mind blowing.
Actually, it was mind numbing, However, I will share some of what I found with you, the reader (or two) that has stuck around this far into my latest ramblings.
Turns out August was cooler than normal with below normal precipitation. The average temperature for August was 59.8 degrees, 2.6 degrees below the normal of 62.4 degrees.
According to NWS information, the high temp for the month was 86 degrees while the low was 35 degrees. No daily temperature records were broken.
On the precipitation side of things, there was a total of 2.34 inches of rain recorded in August, about 0.80 inches below normal.
According to U.S. Climate Data, the average temperature for Hibbing in September since the data started being kept, is 65 degrees for a high and 43 degrees for a low. The average precipitation for the month is 3.19 inches. This year September produced 5.12 inches of rain.
Through Sept. 23, the highest temperature recorded in Hibbing by the NWS was 70 degrees and the average for the month has been 56 degrees. The average high according to U.S. Climate Data is 67 degrees. The Iron Range has seen about 4.05 inches of rain so far. Last year it was 2.73 inches.
The average September high temp in Hibbing in 2013 was 70 degrees – that’s four degrees higher than this month’s average.
Look at it this way, at least we haven’t hit a record September temp yet like they did back in 1976 when the dial reached 95 degrees one day.
And thank Mother Nature that we weren’t alive in September 1881 when she dumped 11.52 inches of rain on Hibbing’s finest citizens. On Sept. 6, 1976, 3.97 inches of rain doused the city in one day.
Then there was Sept. 18, 1991, when the skies dumped 2.4 inches of snow on us for no apparent reason at all.
So what does all that mean at a time when Green New Deal proponents and climate alarmists are warning us that the end is near?
I don’t know.
Honestly, I’m not a climate expert like Greta.
All I really know is this: I don’t litter or own a factory in China or dump oil in the ocean.
And I don’t turn the thermostat up until December.
