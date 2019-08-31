Could the NFL actually handle a female kicker?

U.S. women’s soccer player Carli Lloyd reportedly got some “pretty serious” offers to kick for NFL teams.
I just don’t see it happening, and it’s not because I don’t believe she can make the kicks. Lloyd is a world class athlete in her sport. She could learn how to kick field goals and extra points.
But for me, it’s sort of like the Tim Tebow situation. How much time do you give her?
Forget that Lloyd is a female for a second. She’s 37 years old and has never done it before. This isn’t like Liz Heaston or Katie Hnida, who kicked a few extra points for their respective college football teams.
This is the NFL. The best in the world. Careers don’t get started when you’re pushing 40.
Then there’s the issue of tackling. Teams don’t sign kickers because they can tackle, but the kicker is tasked with doing it every once in a while. NFL kickers presumably learned how to do it during their formative years.
Let’s say a kick returner gets loose and Lloyd is the only thing between him and the end zone. Does Lloyd try to take him down or get out of the way? Does the returner try to elude her or run her over?
Say he chooses the latter. Let’s be real, the image of a woman getting trucked by a man would be bad PR for a league that still hasn’t figured out how to deal with domestic violence issues.
Yeah I’ve probably put too much thought into this, but it’s fun to see or imagine people breaking down barriers.
It could happen someday. Watch out for somebody like 20-year-old Becca Longo, who kicked for her high school team and earned a Division II scholarship to Adams State University. Longo was sidelined last season by an ankle injury and left the school after a coaching change, but she is still pursuing her dream.
I’ll be honest. When I saw that clip of Carli Lloyd booting a 55-yard field goal my first thought was the Vikings should sign her up. Just imagine it -- Lloyd becoming the first female player in the NFL while also ending Minnesota’s kicking curse.
How fun would that be?
