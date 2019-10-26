DNR: Number of Minnesota hunters stays on the decline

The results of a recent Department of Natural Resources survey of small game hunters shows that the number of Minnesota hunters continues to decline.
Small game license sales have been trending down for the past two decades, officials said, as fewer hunters hit the woods each fall to chase game like grouse, waterfowl and squirrels.
The DNR has been keeping track of such information since 1969.
“The trend is nationwide,” said Tom Rusch, DNR Wildlife Manager for the Tower area. “These are societal changes. They have been occurring for decades.”
According to DNR figures, in 1999, 327,400 small game licenses were sold compared to 2018 when only 225,932 licenses were sold.
“The major drivers here are the loss of the baby boomer generation, which is aging out of the hunter ranks as the oldest are now in their mid-70s. This was a huge generation with high participation rates in hunting,” Rusch said. “The subsequent generations are much smaller and have much lower participation rates in hunting, so they are not replacing the attrition in older hunters.”
Rusch added that locally conservation officers are also seeing the trend in firearms safety classes, where bigger towns have traditionally had classes both spring and fall with 30 or more kids in each class.
Today, he said, smaller towns generally have one good-sized class spring or fall.
“Now, many small-town firearms safety classes have folded or combined, and the bigger towns have down-sized to one per year. Some have gone to on-line firearms safety only,” he said.
The survey is mailed to a sample of small game hunters annually and helps the DNR estimate both hunter numbers and harvest by type of small game. The survey provides information that wildlife managers use to monitor populations and inform decisions about seasons, regulations and habitat management.
According to DNR officials, tracking license sales is also important because hunters generate the largest portion of the funding that pays for managing wildlife and their habitats. A continued decline in small game hunting license sales could affect the extent to which the agency can manage wildlife and their habitats in the future.
License sales and resulting harvest estimates reflect an aging hunting population. The DNR has programs to retain hunters and recruit new and lapsed hunters, but they haven’t kept up with the number of hunters leaving the fields.
Contributing to the decline in hunter numbers are many factors including competing activities, time constraints, limited access to hunting lands and changing relationships with the natural world. Amid the challenges, one effective way to recruit and retain hunters is to provide continued mentorship.
Rusch said the shift in population from rural America to the urban centers, larger cities and suburbs is also huge.
“People, including hunters, spend the majority of their free time closest to where they live. When grandma and grandpa no longer live up north or on the farm both an opportunity and place to hunt are lost. Kids that do not grow up in hunting families (parents, grandparents and aunts and uncles) have much lower participation rates in hunting,” he said. “Times change. People have become much more sedentary. Both parents often work. There are more single parent families. Interests change. From social media and digital games to ATVs and OHVs - new opportunities have exploded.
o
Harvest Results
One positive out of the report was found in numbers of pheasants harvested. Hunters harvested 205,395 roosters in the 2018 pheasant season, up 19 percent compared to 171,883 the previous year.
According to DNR officials, this was likely due to an increase in the number of pheasant hunters in 2018. An optimistic fall hunting forecast likely encouraged more hunters to go afield. While the numbers reflect an uptick in recent years, 2018’s pheasant hunter numbers still fall 24 percent below the 10-year average.
The ruffed grouse harvest of 195,515 birds was down 30 percent from the 2017 estimate of 285,180 grouse and was the lowest harvest in the last 11 years. The estimated number of grouse hunters was 67,765, which is the lowest on record, a period that spans more than 40 years.
Fewer people hunted waterfowl last year than the year before, resulting in fewer state duck stamps being sold and a lower overall harvest. About 614,800 ducks were harvested in 2018, compared to 688,000 ducks in 2017. The Canada goose harvest was 187,600 geese, well below the 2017 harvest of 267,000 geese.
Despite fewer hunters, duck hunter and goose hunter success rates were 89 percent and 77 percent, respectively, which was slightly better than the 10-year averages.
o
Implications for the future of conservation
The decline in small game hunter participation translates into an annual average of nearly $1 million dollars less in small game license sales compared to the 1990s. This estimated loss doesn’t account for other hunting-related expenditures including gun and ammunition sales, visits to gas stations and restaurants, and stays at lodging facilities – all things that benefit local economies.
Despite the overall decline in hunter numbers, wildlife conservation remains a core value of Minnesotans. In 2008, Minnesota voters amended the state constitution to support actions that benefit Minnesota’s natural resources. Hunters played a large role in both initiating and supporting this amendment.
The resulting Legacy Amendment increased the sales tax by one-eighth of one percent to protect drinking water sources; to protect, enhance, and restore wetlands, prairies, forests, and fish, game, and wildlife habitat; to preserve arts and cultural heritage; to support parks and trails; and to protect, enhance, and restore lakes, rivers, streams, and groundwater.
The complete small game hunter survey report is on the DNR website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.