Like most other professional sports leagues in America, Major League Baseball is currently on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic that’s swept the globe.
As opposed to the NBA and NHL, the regular season hadn’t yet started when things got shut down in March, meaning baseball isn’t at a point where it can just jump into the postseason. On the opposite end of the spectrum, baseball was already partway through spring training. The regular season was about to start up. The league didn’t have the luxury of time like the NFL has with their season six months away at the time.
Now that COVID restrictions are generally easing up in some capacity, return to play models are being looked at and approved by players unions and owners in basketball and hockey. That’s not the case for baseball, however.
Sports fans everywhere are clamoring for anything to watch right now. ESPN is even airing the Korean Baseball League live on their networks past midnight since they’re one of the only leagues operating right now.
No one wants a contract dispute, but it seems like that’s what we’re stuck with as Major League Baseball remains on pause until two sides can squash some beef.
Players and owners have been negotiating back and forth for some time now and the two sides seem as divided as they were when the whole process started.
When the season was put on hold back in March, the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) was led to believe that the players would receive a prorated salary for the 2020 season — the number of games they played would determine what portion of their paycheck they would receive.
On May 11, the owners agreed to a plan of their own that would’ve led to an 82-game season with expanded roster and an expanded postseason that would include 14 teams as opposed to the usual 10. In addition, they wanted a 50-50 revenue split between the themselves and the players.
The players rejected the idea of this 50-50 split over the following week as they had already agreed to the prorated plan months ago. They also say the risk of contracting COVID-19 just isn’t worth it if they’re not getting a bigger piece of the pie while the owners sit from their boxes away from all the danger.
The owners countered on May 18 by claiming they’ll lose an average of $640,000 per game without fans in the seats even if the league plays 82 games. It’s simply not possible to know if those numbers are accurate due to the private nature of pro sports accounting, but the owners are using it as reason to stick with the 50-50 split.
The players have no interest in budging and created a plan to have a 114-game schedule that went through October, with playoffs stretching through November.
The owners are focusing their energy somewhere between a 50- and 82-game season and have put forth ideas of a sliding pay scale where the players with the biggest salaries end up taking the biggest pay cuts compared to their teammates who make less.
The players aren’t a fan of the owners’ proposal and the owners flat out rejected the newest proposal from the players earlier this week. In addition, the owners made no counter offer, leaving things at a standstill.
The biggest sticking point for the players seem to be that the owners agreed to the prorated salaries in the beginning but began changing their tune when they realized there may not be fans in the seats this season.
The owners, however, maintain they can’t take the financial hit by allowing players to keep their prorated salaries. Personally, I think they will likely meet in the middle and hopefully soon.
Which side has more leverage in this scenario?
It’s hard to say. Nearly ever MLB owner is considered a billionaire (only five of the league’s 30 owners have a net worth less than that). If anyone can take the hit it’s surely them.
Take, for example, the Washington Nationals, who announced last week that after cutting two dozen minor leaguers they would reduce stipends for minor league players from $400 to $300 a week. The Nationals, of course, got some deserved bad press over this.
Washington reliever Sean Doolittle tweeted out later that the team’s major leaguers would cover the planned cut in those players payments. The Nationals quickly changed course and told their minor leaguers that they would get their full stipend at least through June.
The Nationals owners — Ted and Mark Lerner — are worth $3.9 billion by the way.
The players seem ready to fight for every inch as well. Around All-Star Weekend last year, it became abundantly clear that the players were united in terms of what they wanted when the current collective bargaining agreement ends on Dec. 1, 2021. They’re ready for a work stoppage if they don’t get their way.
I do see baseball being played this season but the voices of the players have been rising for some time now and they’re probably going to be heard sooner rather than later.
Major League Baseball is struggling with optics lately and if the sport continues to decline in popularity, it’s easy to see why.
After the Astros cheating scandal came to light and the punishment for it was particularly weak, it could be easy to see why fans could be turned off from baseball even in a normal year.
Seeing the two sides (one of which consists mostly of billionaires) squabble over a shortened season may turn off even more fans the league can’t afford to lose.
The fans just want baseball. Give it to them.
