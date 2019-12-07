Final 2019 deer numbers down in Northern Minnesota

The final firearms deer harvest totals are in and although they are considered preliminary at this point, one can paint a pretty complete picture of the season with them: The numbers were down up north.
In the Tower wildlife area, which includes northern St. Louis and Lake counties (Deer Permit Areas (DPA) 117, 118, 119, 130, 131, 132, 176, 177 and 178), buck harvest was down 21 percent and the overall harvest was down 42 percent compared to 2018.
Statewide, as of Dec. 2, hunters had bagged 169,896 deer through all seasons (including archery, muzzleloader and a variety of special early season hunts including a youth only hunt in late October).
Last year when all was said and down hunters had harvested 188,706 deer over all three seasons, which equated to a 35 percent hunter success ratio.
Tom Rusch, DNR Wildlife Manager for the Tower area, said by email this week that bucks comprised 82 percent of the harvest in northern St. Louis and Lake counties, while antlerless harvest was 18 percent, as a result of a more conservative season structure in most permit areas.
The buck harvest across the nine local DPAs was down by 20.5 percent, with the only uptick found in DPA 117 (6.3 percent). Of course, there were only 30 deer harvested in that particular rough stretch of wilderness.
In terms of numbers, here is how the local hunt this year compared to last year (these numbers include deer also killed during archery and muzzleloader seasons):
•2019: 30 deer harvested in DPA 117. In 2018, the total was 23.
•2019: 730 deer harvested in DPA 118. In 2018, the total was 796.
•2019: 361 deer harvested in DPA 119. In 2018, the total was 457.
•2019: 221 deer harvested in DPA 130. In 2018, the total was 420.
•2019: 77 deer harvested in DPA 131. In 2018, the total was 133.
•2019: 239 deer harvested in DPA 132. In 2018, the total was 390.
•2019: 979 deer harvested in DPA 176. In 2018, the total was 1,709.
•2019: 1,100 deer harvested in DPA 177. In 2018, the total was 1,459.
•2019: 1,668 deer harvested in DPA 178. In 2018, the total was 2,777.
o
So what happened? How did we get to the point where harvest totals dropped by over 40 percent from one season to the next in northern Minnesota?
Those are the questions many hunters are asking.
I think there were a lot of factors: Cold weather, a full moon for most of the season (deer love to walk around at night when it is bright), fewer hunters in the woods, and a deer population that hasn’t quite recovered from the last two winters.
I hunt in DPA 177, which for years has been a top producer, but this season it was as quiet as I’ve ever heard it. I hunted nearly every day of the 16-day season and heard maybe a dozen shots throughout the area.
I personally only saw two deer – a buck I shot on day one and a deer running away from me as I walked through the woods during the second weekend. Those in my party saw about three or four more (most likely the same doe and fawn combo in each instance).
Buck sign was nearly non-existent but deer sign, tracks and such, was – in some cases – abundant.
Some hunters I’ve talked to or have seen comment on social media are pointing their fingers squarely at two easy targets: Wolves and the DNR.
Wolves are abundant and it is time they were taken off the Endangered Species List and a state management plan was put into place. And there is no doubt that when a wolf pack moves into a particular stretch of hunting territory, things slow down.
When it happens deer leave or limit their movement and if you are unlucky enough to be hunting that parcel or two when they arrive, you’re in for a long season.
But wolves don’t explain the overall drop in harvest. There are a lot of wolves out there, but they don’t cover the entirety of northern St. Louis and Lake counties no matter how rabid wolf haters try to spin it.
When it comes to the DNR and how wildlife officials determine permit numbers and come by their population estimates, my only response is this: It can’t be easy trying to manage something that really can’t be managed especially when your marching orders come from St. Paul – far removed from the woods of northern Minnesota.
Further, the higher ups can conduct all the surveys they want and hold all the round tables they can handle, but at the end of the day it is nearly impossible to control Mother Nature.
Consecutive bad winters kill deer and consecutive mild winters are a breeding ground for them.
That’s the reality.
And if you happen to have a liberal hunting season the year before a couple of bad winters – a season where a lot of does are killed – the effect is even more dramatic, and the recovery takes even longer.
When that happens, DNR officials like to try and help the female deer population bounce back and less antlerless permits are given out, as was the case this year. That leads to lower harvest numbers. Most of the local DPAs dropped from more liberal designations like Hunter’s Choice in 2018 (where hunters can shoot a deer of either-sex with an over-the-counter license) to Lottery in 2019 (where hunters had to apply for one of a limited number of antlerless tags for this season.
The designations are set by local wildlife officials tasked with the unenviable task of keeping DPAs at certain population levels based on the state’s new Deer Management Plan – a plan put together by DNR officials and members of the public representing several interests including hunting and farming that features a yearly harvest goal of 200,000 deer.
Setting that goal - according to those who pushed and eventually passed the plan – is that number reflects the approximate statewide harvest when deer populations are generally within goal range in most permit areas.
It seems like an impossible task. How don’t care how you spin it you can’t count deer in the woods with any real accuracy.
And history shows that to be true. The deer season harvest totals ebb and flows from year-to-year. It did it before multiple DPA designations were put into place and it has done it since (maybe not to such extremes, but the trends remain the same).
A look at past harvest numbers statewide shows that this year’s preliminary number sits at the lowest total since 2015, when hunters harvested 159,343. That number rose to 173,213 in 2016, 197,768 in 2017 and 188,706 last year.
The lowest state harvest since 2003 was in 2014 when hunters bagged 139,442. The highest harvest total was recorded in 2003 – 290,525.
Up, down, all around.
In the end, it’s tough to argue that any one factor has any more effect over the deer population than another, but I believe it is safe to say winter may have the final say.
And the way this particular winter has started, next deer season could be even slower.
