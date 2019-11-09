Fleck earns pay raise after strong showing as coach and recruiter

The University of Minnesota was in a tough spot with football head coach P.J. Fleck.
Do you reward him now for the Gophers’ 8-0 start, or do you wait and see how the toughest part of the schedule plays out and then pay him?
They chose the first option, giving him a seven-year extension earlier this week, but there were risks either way.
After all, Minnesota football teams in the past have been burned by coaches who were given new contracts and quickly proven unworthy of the reward. Tim Brewster and Brad Childress, anyone?
The Gophers have looked really good but they haven’t exactly had a tough road until now; the best team they’d faced before Saturday’s monumental game against Penn State was 3-3 Illinois. So, you risk locking down Fleck and then finding out that his team is a paper tiger.
On the other hand, if you hold off and then Minnesota proves legit, Fleck’s price tag goes through the roof.
He also becomes much more attractive to any prominent program looking for a new head coach, which is why it wasn’t surprising to see Fleck extended just days after Florida State dumped Willie Taggart.
Fleck’s original contract paid him an average salary of $3.6 million, which put him 11th in salary out of 14 head coaches in the Big Ten. A $1 million raise next year will put him middle of the pack, which is probably where he deserves to be. (College coaching salaries are a discussion for another day.)
Give the man his due. The Gophers looked to be on shaky ground after three unimpressive non-conference wins and a so-so victory over Purdue, but over the past month they have taken care of business.
There’s been some talk about Minnesota in the College Football Playoff if it wins the Big Ten championship. We need to pump the brakes a bit on that discussion, but the fact that it’s even being mentioned shows how far Fleck has taken his program in less than three years.
The man can coach, and more importantly he can recruit. Gophers football hasn’t had that combination in a coach in a long time.
