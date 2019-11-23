Flyers skate past Devils in opener, 9-2

VIRGINIA — The Virginia-Mountain Iron-Buhl boys hockey team jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead on Saturday afternoon, but then ran in to a buzz-saw as Little Falls scored six straight goals on their way to a 9-2 victory over the Blue Devils.
The Blue Devils played the game with six players scratched from the game.
Virginia/MI-B grabbed the lead early in the first period when sophomore Brennan Peterson scored his first career goal, when he got a perfect pass from Hayden Johnson and fired it past Flyers netminder Dane Couture to score the Power-Play goal to make it a 1-0 Blue Devils lead.
Little Falls tied the game up just 34 seconds later when Nick Peterson took a pass from George Noore and beat Sam Berlin with a quick shot.
Gabe Hirsch also assisted on the power play goal.
The Flyers grabbed the lead that they would never loose when Ryan Buckallew picked up a rebound shot in front of the Blue Devils net and beat Berlin to make it 2-1.
Little Falls was not done in the first period yet.
With 5:47 to play in the period, Hirsch took a perfect Stevens pass and beat Berlin to make it a 3-1 contest.
The Flyers added another goal with 3:10 to play in the period when Coltin Johnson took a Nolan Bjorge pass and fired it past Berlin, to make it a 4-1 Flyers lead.
Berlin kicked out 11 shots in the opening period, while Flyers netminder Dane Couture turned aside just two.
“That short-handed goal was a nice start for us,” Blue Devils coach Cale Finseth said. “But then they turned it up and it cost us.”
The Flyers scored two quick goals to open up the second period.
Just 1:32 in to the period, Bjorge found himself coming in all alone on Berlin and fired it past the junior to make it a 5-1 Flyers lead.
They added another goal when Buckallew got a pass from Hirsch and beat Berlin to make it 6-1.
Virginia/MI-B scored their final goal of the contest when on the power play, Ryan Scherf picked up a rebound in front of the Flyers net and beat Couture with a shot to make it a 6-2 contest.
Hirsch scored his third goal of the game unassisted to make it a 7-2 game.
Senior Tristan Pikula came off the Blue Devils bench and played the rest of the second period.
The Flyers scored two more second period goals, when Gunnar Gustafson scored on the Power Play, assisted by Matt Filippi and Hubbard.
They scored their final goal of the contest when Joe Majerle got a Hubbard pass on the Power Play and beat Pikola to make it a 9-2 contest.
Having a over five goal lead ment that the third period was going to be played in running time.
Neither team could score in the period, but Finseth liked what he saw out of his squad.
“They didn’t give up out there,” Finseth said. “We were playing a very good team and we played hard the entire game.”
The Little Falls team is coached by Tony Couture, who was coaching his 700th game.
“He has been around the game quite a while,” Finseth said. “He knows how to put a team together and it shows out there.”
The Blue Devils will be back in action on Tuesday, when they travel to Greenway to face the Raiders.
“We will have to come out on Tuesday and be ready to play some good hockey,” Finseth said. “I am confident that these guys will put their work in on Monday and be ready to travel to Greenway on Tuesday.”
LFHS 4 5 0 — 9
V/MIB 1 1 0 — 2
First Period
1, V/MIB, SH, Brennan Peterson (Seth Hauber); 2, L/F, PP, Nick Stevens (George Moore, Gabe Hirsch); 3, L/F, Ryan Buckallew (Stevens); 4, L/F, Hirsch (Stevens, Gunnar Gustafson); 5, L/F, Coltin Johnson (Nolan Bjorge);
Second Period
6, L/F, Bjorge (Hayden Johnson); 7, L/F, Ryan Buckallew (Hirsch); 8, V/MIB, PP, Ryan Scherf (Brady Seppala, Tom Nemanich); 9, L/F, Hirsch (Unassisted); 10, L/F, PP, Gustafson (Matt Filippi, Reece Hubbard); 11, L/F, PP, Joe Majerle (Hubbard, Gustafson);
Third Period
No Scoring
Saves
L/F Dane Couture, 2-3-4 — 9
V/MIB Sam Berlin, 11-6 — 17
V/MIB Tristan Pikula, 7 — 7
Penalties
Little Falls 3-for-6
Virginia-MI-B 3-for-6
Eveleth-Gilbert Area 8,
Minehaha Academy 2
At Eveleth, The Golden Bears cruised to their second win in as many days Saturday with an 8-2 victory over visiting Minehaha Academy.
Elliot Van Orsdel and Hunter Levander each etched a pair of goals in the first period to put E-G on top 4-0 after the opening frame.
Gage Everson added one more in the second and Will Troutwine, Bryce Kopp and Jack Halliday each scored once in the third.
Goalie Andrew Torrell stopped 26 shots for the Golden Bears win the win.
Eveleth-Gilbert will be back in action on on Tuesday when they travel to Hermantown.
MA 0 0 2 — 2
EG 4 1 3 — 8
First Period
1, EG, Elliot Van Orsdel (Gage Everson, Bryce Kopp) 0:36; 2, EG, Hunter Levander (Will Troutwine, Nick Troutwine), 5:05; 3, EG, Van Orsdel (Everson, W. Troutwine), 9:38; 4, EG, Levander (unassisted), 12:55.
Second Period
5, EG, Everson (Nathan Tassoni, N. Troutwine), PP, 14:56.
Third Period
6, MA, Connor Nelson (AJ Beugen, Hunter Greshowak), 0:49; 7, MA, Beugen (Nelson, Dale Rodriguez), 2:42; 8, EG, Kopp (Van Orsdel, W. Troutwine), PP, 6:54; 9, EG, W. Troutwine (Jack Halliday, Tommy Schlotec), PP, 12:38; 10, EG, Halliday (W. Troutwine, Schlotec), 13:16.
Penalties-Minutes: EG, 1-2; MA, 7-27.
Goalie Saves: Andrew Torrel, EG, 13-7-6—26; Patrick Anderson, MA, 9-15-14—38.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 76,
Peqout Lakes 53
At Pequot Lakes, the Rangers opened up their season with a win, downing the Patriots 76-53 Saturday afternoon.
Ava Butler led all scorers in the contest with 21 points for Mountain Iron-Buhl. Teammate Sage Ganyo also finished in double figures with 14.
Lauren Schultz was the leading scorer for Pequot Lakes, ending her day with 10.
Mountain Iron-Buhl will be back in action on Tuesday when they play host to Mesabi East.
MIB 34 42 — 76
PL 25 28 — 53
MIB: Laney Ryan 9, Jacie Kvas 6, Hali Savela 5, Jordan Zubich 8, Brooke Niska 3, Miah Gellerstedt 8, Sage Ganyo 14, Ava Butler 21, Lauren Maki 2; Three pointers: Ganyo 2, Butler 2, Zubich 2; Free throws: 12-20: Total fouls: 25, Fouled out: Niska.
PL: Carly Cheney 5, Afton Crocker 2, Kelsi Martini 6, Sydnie Wgeishofski 7, Rachel Voges 3, Maci Martini 2, Chloe Traxler 1, Kaitlyn Geschwill 4, Emma Benson 6, Lauren Schultz 10, Lola Rysavy 7; Three pointers: Cheney 1, Voges 1; Free throws: 13-26; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Virginia 75,
Barnum 39
At Barnum, the Virginia girls’ basketball team had a sound offensive night to open up their 2019-2020 campaign with a 75-39 win Friday over the Bombers from Barnum.
Rian Aune and Kelsey Squires led all scorers for the Blue Devils with 19 points apiece. Squires also hit a game high six three pointers with Aune adding three of her own. Lexiss Trygg poured in 17 of her own to aid the Virginia cause. Barnum was led by MaKenzee Schleret and Gracie Nelson, each with 12 points.
Devils head coach Spencer Aune was pleased with his team’s effort to kick off their season.
“I thought we played really well, especially for our first night out,” Aune said. “We shot the ball well and we moved it just as well on offense. WE did a good job of finding that open player and giving them good looks.”
Virginia will have their home opener on Tuesday when they take on Greenway.
VHS 41 34 — 75
BHS 24 15 — 39
Virginia: Anna Fink 8, Rian Aune 19, Izzy Baggenstoss 2, Halee Zorman 7, Lexiss Trygg 17, Kelsey Squires 19, Janie Potts 3; Three pointers: Fink 2, Aune 3, Trygg 2, Squires 6; Free throws: 8-13; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Barnum: Kyra Heaton 3, MaKenzee Schleret 12, Kendal Miletich 2, Gracie Nelson 12, Anessa Davis 5, Allison Marine 3, Rayna Klejeski 2; Three pointers: Schleret 2, Nelson 3, Davis 1; Free throws: 9-19; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.