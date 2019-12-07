The photograph in my computer archives is titled "Snowy Woods in Lakeland." It was found on an excursion through the many photographs I keep in wicker baskets, waiting to be put into albums.
A beautiful scene it is, a snapshot from the days when Mother still lived at the home place in Lakeland, and before we sold the property called Arbutus Ridge a few years back.
Our parents had bought the land in 1946, Mother told me, with the money my father had earned trapping mink. Arbutus Ridge had beautiful Norway and white pines, far too stately to cut for timber, and a small log house that had been a scout camp many years before, and a summer cabin constructed of logs.
The winter there was a peaceful time. Mother would be placing suet on the bird feeder, for she loved to see the variety of nuthatches and chickadees that came to visit. She would be hauling wood from an old screen shed turned woodshed, to replenish the supply of kindling and logs to keep the fire burning in the little stove next to the basement oil furnace. There's nothing like a wood stove to keep the floors warm, she would say.
After a snowfall, Mother would be shoveling snow, and she loved the task. Sometimes she'd clear the driveway all by herself, and I remember one passerby scolded her children for not taking part.
But she liked doing it unassisted, well into her late 80s, early 90s. Somewhere along the years, her children acquired a fondness for snow removal, and when snow covers the wooden walkway, there's a satisfying feeling to put my trusty orange plastic shovel to work.
It appears we are in for a long 2019-2020 winter, since the season doesn't officially begin until December 21 and it seems it's been here for months already. The 21st is the winter solstice, the longest night of the year. I checked on the trusty Old Farmers' Almanac and here is a sampling of what is to come.
The 2020 edition predicts that most of the country will face a colder-than-normal winter season. The worst of this year's bitterly cold winter will affect the eastern parts of the Rockies all the way to the Appalachians.
The outlook says some parts of the country "can anticipate colder temperatures than typically expected. The biggest drop will happen in areas across the Northern Plains to the Great Lakes.... And watch out for what could prove to be a memorable storm producing hefty snows for the Great Plains during the third week of January.... This year's winter will cause a slow start to a spring season. People in the Midwest, Great Lakes... should expect winter to linger. Occasional wet snow and unseasonably chilly conditions will hang on for a ride that you may not be able to get off until April."
There you have it.
We can expect snow and cold through December, January, February, March and April. Look on the bright side — we're already used to winter. It started way back in October.
