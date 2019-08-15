“Summertime!” Gardens are producing their rewards for work and tender care from early spring through fall. The “Touch” offers a few recipes for vegetables we encourage families to eat.
Stuffed Celery
One bunch celery
1 - 8 ounce package cream cheese
1/2 cup chopped nuts
20 small green olives
2 tablespoons sour cream
Just a whisper of garlic powder
Coarsely chop the olives. Separate and wash the celery stalks . Cut stalks into bite-size pieces. Mix cream cheese and sour cream together. Stir in the walnuts and chopped olives. Spread the filling into the celery pieces.
Cold Asparagus with Curry Dip
One bunch fresh asparagus spears, trimmed.
¾ cup Hellmans Pure Mayonnaise
1/4 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons curry powder
Bring a pot of lightly salted water to boil. Add asparagus and cook for about 7 minutes, until bright green. Remove to a bowl of ice water. Drain and set aside. In medium bowl stir together the mayonnaise, sour cream and curry powder. Transfer to a nice serving dish and serve with the chilled asparagus.
Broccoli Puff
Three stalks broccoli or one package frozen broccoli chopped
One can cream of mushroom soup
1/2 cup sharp cheese, shredded
1/4 cup milk
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 egg, beaten
1/4 cup fine dry bread crumbs
1 tablespoon butter, melted
Cook broccoli, drain well. Stir together soup, and cheese, gradually adding milk, and mayo and beaten egg to soup mixture until blended. Add broccoli and pour into a 10 x 6 x 1.5” baking dish. Melt butter and add crumbs and sprinkle over the top of mixture. Bake at 350° for 30 to 45 minutes
Cream of Celery Soup
3 quarts chicken stock
Three pounds celery coarsely chopped
One pound carrots, julienned
1/2 pound onions, chopped
1 cup flour
One tablespoon salt
1 teaspoon white pepper
3 quarts hot milk
1 cup butter
Pour the chicken stock in a large pot and bring to a boil. Add the celery, carrots and onion to pot. Whisk together flour, salt, pepper and milk; add to the pot along with the butter. Boil for 10 minutes, then put a hand held mixture in the pot to puree all vegetables or take the vegetables out put in a bowl, puree and returned back to stock. Simmer to heat through.
Brussels Sprouts with Mushrooms
4 cups of Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
1/2 pound of whole mushrooms
5 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
salt and pepper to taste
Fresh lemon juice
Cook Brussel sprouts in a pot of slightly salt and water for seven minutes or until fork tender; Strain through a colander, remove as much water as possible. Set aside. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Cook and stir in mushrooms until lightly browned. Toss Brussel sprouts with mushrooms and sprinkle with parsley and lemon juice. Serve immediately.
Cooked Cabbage Casserole
4 cups cut cabbage
1/2 cup bacon fat
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon paprika
1 tablespoon minced onion
1/2 cup sour cream
Preheat oven to 350°. Sauté cut cabbage in bacon fat for 5 minutes. Add all other ingredients except sour cream. Pour into a baking dish. Pour sour cream over the top. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Dutch Scalloped Spinach
One pound spinach
1 egg, beaten
1 cup milk
1 cup toasted bread crumbs
1/2 cup melted butter
1 teaspoon salt and dash pepper
1/4 cup finely chopped bacon
Chop and cook spinach. Add all other ingredients except bacon and 1/2 cup bread crumbs for top. Mix and put in 1 quart casserole. Sprinkle on top, chopped bacon and a half cup bread crumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes.
o
Enjoy summertime!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.