“Summertime!” Gardens are producing their rewards for work and tender care from early spring through fall. The “Touch” offers a few recipes for vegetables we encourage families to eat.

Stuffed Celery

One bunch celery

1 - 8 ounce package cream cheese

1/2 cup chopped nuts

20 small green olives

2 tablespoons sour cream

Just a whisper of garlic powder

Coarsely chop the olives. Separate and wash the celery stalks . Cut stalks into bite-size pieces. Mix cream cheese and sour cream together. Stir in the walnuts and chopped olives. Spread the filling into the celery pieces.

Cold Asparagus with Curry Dip

One bunch fresh asparagus spears, trimmed.

¾ cup Hellmans Pure Mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons curry powder

Bring a pot of lightly salted water to boil. Add asparagus and cook for about 7 minutes, until bright green. Remove to a bowl of ice water. Drain and set aside. In medium bowl stir together the mayonnaise, sour cream and curry powder. Transfer to a nice serving dish and serve with the chilled asparagus.

Broccoli Puff

Three stalks broccoli or one package frozen broccoli chopped

One can cream of mushroom soup

1/2 cup sharp cheese, shredded

1/4 cup milk

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 egg, beaten

1/4 cup fine dry bread crumbs

1 tablespoon butter, melted

Cook broccoli, drain well. Stir together soup, and cheese, gradually adding milk, and mayo and beaten egg to soup mixture until blended. Add broccoli and pour into a 10 x 6 x 1.5” baking dish. Melt butter and add crumbs and sprinkle over the top of mixture. Bake at 350° for 30 to 45 minutes

Cream of Celery Soup

3 quarts chicken stock

Three pounds celery coarsely chopped

One pound carrots, julienned

1/2 pound onions, chopped

1 cup flour

One tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon white pepper

3 quarts hot milk

1 cup butter

Pour the chicken stock in a large pot and bring to a boil. Add the celery, carrots and onion to pot. Whisk together flour, salt, pepper and milk; add to the pot along with the butter. Boil for 10 minutes, then put a hand held mixture in the pot to puree all vegetables or take the vegetables out put in a bowl, puree and returned back to stock. Simmer to heat through.

Brussels Sprouts with Mushrooms

4 cups of Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

1/2 pound of whole mushrooms

5 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

salt and pepper to taste

Fresh lemon juice

Cook Brussel sprouts in a pot of slightly salt and water for seven minutes or until fork tender; Strain through a colander, remove as much water as possible. Set aside. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Cook and stir in mushrooms until lightly browned. Toss Brussel sprouts with mushrooms and sprinkle with parsley and lemon juice. Serve immediately.

Cooked Cabbage Casserole

4 cups cut cabbage

1/2 cup bacon fat

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon paprika

1 tablespoon minced onion

1/2 cup sour cream

Preheat oven to 350°. Sauté cut cabbage in bacon fat for 5 minutes. Add all other ingredients except sour cream. Pour into a baking dish. Pour sour cream over the top. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Dutch Scalloped Spinach

One pound spinach

1 egg, beaten

1 cup milk

1 cup toasted bread crumbs

1/2 cup melted butter

1 teaspoon salt and dash pepper

1/4 cup finely chopped bacon

Chop and cook spinach. Add all other ingredients except bacon and 1/2 cup bread crumbs for top. Mix and put in 1 quart casserole. Sprinkle on top, chopped bacon and a half cup bread crumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes.

o

Enjoy summertime!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments