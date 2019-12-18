‘Good’ to area basketball teams

This week’s column is dedicated to Kenneth Schlueter of Babbitt.
He passed away recently.
Mr. Schlueter served in the U.S. Army as an infantryman in Korea.
Thank you for your service Kenneth.
Rest in peace.
Clarence Cadeau
Good
How about that Virginia wrestling team?
The Blue Devils pinned Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Tuesday night, 44-30.
Head coach Dennis Benz and assistant Garrett Benz have their team getting it done out on the mat.
Great job Devils. Keep it going.
I was lucky enough to cover the Virginia vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball game on Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils beat the Rangers 104-75 but let me tell you, both of these teams can play ball.
Virginia has some great size in the paint and the Rangers can really shoot the ball.
Get out and watch these teams.
Bad
It hasn’t been a good few weeks for me.
My Chicago Blackhawks are in last place of the Central Division, five points behind the Wild.
Believe me, MDN Sports Writer Ben Romsaas reminds me of that almost every day.
The season is not done yet.
My Hawks will not give up.
Ugly
Is it me or has NFL officiating gotten worse, ever since they let coaches ask for calls to be checked?
It just seemed that calls that stood on the field made games quicker and some of the calls now are just sad.
The Bears had two bad calls go against them on Sunday. That probably cost them the game.
Well, the game was against Green Bay.
The Good Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Who was the first athlete to sign a million dollar endorsement deal and what company did he sign with?”
Seventeen readers knew it was bowler Don Carter signing with Ebonite.
The names were numbered and my wife Michelle picked number 16, which made Steve Jarvi a winner.
Give this one a try.
“Sports Illustrated’s Sportsman of the Year has been named since 1954. Who was Sportsman of the Year the year I was born (1967)?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
That will do it for this week.
Always remember folks......Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff......Its Only Sports
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
